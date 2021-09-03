5 Reasons To Use Solar Energy This Year

If there were to be a perfect time to think about getting solar energy, it would be before the summer.

Logically, solar power does work better during the summer months when exposure to the sun is high. However, there’s a common misconception that the summer months are the only months the benefit of solar power is experienced. Below, we’ll bust some solar power myths and explain why there are still 6 reasons to invest in solar power this year.

Myth Busting

Before we get started, there are a few myths that need busting. First on the list is the most common myth, the sun needs to be out for solar panels to work. The beauty of solar panels is they don’t need the suns direct light to work. They only need the UV rays that still penetrate through the clouds, even on a stormy day. What’s even more interesting, solar panels work more effectively in cooler temperatures. A cool, overcast day is great for solar panels.

Another myth is that solar panels will damage in bad weather conditions. Solar panels are robustly designed to withstand most weather conditions unless, of course, the roof comes off. Whether it’s raining or snowing, multiple studies prove that solar panels are sturdy enough to last for a long duration of time during bad weather. One test saw a company drop half a kilo of 2cm steel balls onto solar panels from a height of 4 meters high, 20 times, in 11 different spots. They could withstand it all.

Renewable Energy

In terms of reasons why you should invest in solar panels, this is the top one. Climate change and the impact of greenhouse gases and harmful energy sources is damaging our planet – that’s no secret. There is now more of a focus towards renewable energy, and car companies such as Honda pledging to have two-thirds of their cars electric by the end of 2030.

Solar panels are a great way of cutting out the need for an electric supply. It takes harmful processes to generate enough electricity to fuel a town full of homes than it would gas-fueled homes – another common misconception. Solar panels use the sun to fuel your home all year round. There is no need for harmful energy sources – your home can be completely powered by solar energy.

Energy Potential

There is a huge amount of energy potential when using solar panels. As explained previously, solar panels use UV rays from the sun to power your home. During certain parts of the year, the solar panels will generate enough electricity to fuel your whole house; without the need for additional electricity usage.

If you live in a part of the world that doesn’t receive much sunlight, you will find that won’t be able to run your home entirely on solar panels. But, if you live in a part of the world like Australia, which naturally has more sun exposure all year round, you could fuel your home throughout the year using the panels.

Increase Your Property Value

Solar panels really increase the value of your property by a lot. People are excited at the potential of solar panels, and the fact that they dramatically reduce the cost of household electricity bills is very appealing. Houses with solar panels can sell for a lot more than ones without.

Of course, there is a small investment initially needed. Installation can range from around $17,612 to $23,236, a study by EnergySage Concluded. The cost of solar installation could be covered by a small personal loan. Or bad credit personal loans are an option if you struggle to access loans through the typical routes. If you can find the money, solar panels are a really good way of spending it.

Save You Money

We’ve touched on it a little bit already, but investing in solar panels can save you money long-term. On average, people in the US spend 2 – 3% of their annual income on electricity bills. In some instances, solar panels can completely eradicate the need for electricity bills. If you live in a part of the world that receives a lot of sunlight, you’ll save a lot of money. Energy prices are expected to increase year on year – so the sooner you take the plunge and invest in solar energy, the better.

Although the initial cost of the installation can be high, they last for up to 15 years without needing a repair and their ability to absorb UV light and turn it into energy never fails.

Solar panels are a big investment and one you should do your research about. There are plenty of YouTube videos, self-help articles and professional advice on the internet. Ensure you do your reviews and pick a reputable solar panel installation company!