The Advantages of Water-Based Adhesives in Commercial and Industrial Applications

The Advantages of Water-Based Adhesives in Commercial and Industrial ApplicationsDecember 12, 2023
Every industry, at this point, is moving towards greener and more sustainable solutions. And the field of industrial applications is no different. This field of the industry is known to use a variety of diverse adhesives and products that can be resistant to extreme conditions, and often harmful to the environment – but that is finally changing, also thanks to water-based adhesives.
In this article, you can discover more about this innovative method and learn all the advantages of water-based adhesives, a durable and more sustainable choice for us and the planet.
What Are Water-Based Adhesives?
Water-based adhesives are an eco-friendly, high-performance bonding solution that uses water as a carrier. This usage dramatically reduced the presence of harsh solvents. These adhesives are often formulated with polymers such as acrylic, polyvinyl acetate, and natural rubber. This composition ensures strong adhesion to a various range of surfaces.
This industry offers a diverse range of products, and it normally spaces between five different kinds of water-based adhesives. These five kinds are PVA adhesives, normally used in woodworking and textiles due to their versatility and fast-setting abilities; Acrylic adhesives, resistant to UV light and chemicals and used in automotive and electronics industries; Natural rubber adhesives, more flexible and used in packaging and footwear; Starch and dextrin ones, perfect for high bond strength, used in the paper and packaging industries; Casein adhesives, derived from milk proteins, and used for water resistance in woodworking and paper-bonding applications.
From this list, you can gather that different types of water-based adhesives are used for different industries with different needs. Before the invention of water-based adhesives, these industries normally used petroleum-based products or, in other cases, extremely toxic products such as rubber cement, epoxy resins (which contain volatile solvents such as bisphenol), contact cement, and polyurethane adhesives. The sustainability of water-based adhesives has already been mentioned, but there are many other advantages to take into account. Find more about this matter in the next section.
The Advantages of Water-Based Adhesives
Their sustainability is a great advantage to consider, as using a more sustainable product is not only great for the planet, but for the current safety regulations. The use of this type of product is extremely beneficial also from a human standpoint, as they produce little to nonvolatile organic compounds, they are safer to produce and use and do not put lives at risk.
These products eliminate the need for harsh chemicals, as it is the consensus that due to their water component, they can perform even better than older and more harmful compositions. Besides, they have demonstrated a rather impressive temperature resistance. This means that these new formulas can endure extreme conditions and an exceptional adherence to a wide range of surfaces and even porous materials such as paper, wood, and textiles.
Every coin has two sides, and because of this, there are also some challenges to consider about the use and production of water-based adhesives. The main thing to take into consideration is that it has the potential to interfere with the bonding process. The water molecules could compete for binding sites on the substrate, and this could result in thin and runny adhesive patterns.
This is already being tackled by researchers, though, by adding polymers and additives to enhance the bonding qualities of the product. In this article, you read about water-based adhesives and their advantages and possible challenges. These adhesives are an excellent alternative to environmentally dangerous products such as more traditional adhesives, which were also mentioned in this text. Now that you know more about water-based adhesives, you can make a more informed choice about which kind of adhesive to use.