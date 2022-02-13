As virtual learning has come of age, the utilization of green technologies has expanded. It is a path for organizations and individuals to be efficient in time, currency, and resources while promoting virtual learning environments (VLEs). According to experts, a primary objective of utilizing green initiatives is “to reduce the environmental impact of industrial processes along with the growth in population resulting in innovative technologies.”

We know how existing technologies work. It includes cloud computing, big data, mobile devices, digital badges, online resumes, 3D printing, real-time group meetings (RTGMs), and virtual professional conferences that can be utilized in higher education and industry. Each will be examined for their probability of using green technologies to lower costs.

1. Cloud-Based Classrooms

In virtual education, the cloud-based classroom is the ideal platform for teaching and management, whether in the classroom with everyone or at home with a remote. Cloud computing means to use as a supplement or replace the traditional resources. In the level of the playing field in education, the low cost, flexibility in use, and global accessibility make cloud technology more suitable.

For example, the Cloud provides online curriculum and educational resources worldwide at minimum fees. Such as Preply, a virtual platform through which you can learn different languages with expert tutors. For example, Preply is a platform to learn Chinese in an online classroom set-up.

Through the Google Cloud Platform, the Khan Academy can host over 2,000 online videos, support 3.8 million unique visits each month, and answer 1.5 million practice questions each school day (Google, 2015). The students and faculty also use the Cloud to upload and share videos and images, which would naturally be too large to send through a learning management system (LMS) or over email. Cloud-based is awarded as a certificate of pedagogical quality.

2. Big Data for Education

Global connectivity and the growth of cloud technology are producing massive amounts of big data in this age of information. According to expert Ferreira (2013), education induces an incredible volume of data, probably more than other industries. As education moves online, new data mining procedures are emerging. They try to understand how students learn, from tutoring systems to simulations and games, discover patterns and trends in those data, make discoveries and test hypotheses, and provide opportunities to collect and analyze student data.

3. 3D Printing for Industry

The method of creating a physical object from a 3D model has been endorsed as a new normal solution to a host of manufacturing problems. Traditionally, supply chains shift goods from where they are designed and sold, and frequently these are great distances. So in this way, mass-produced goods desire a long lead time, with high transport expenses and the need for large warehouse networks.

In contrast, the 3D printing additive manufacturing) supply chain provides a much lower carbon footprint. Because items can be printed locally and distributed nearby and authorized for customized production rather than a mass-produced goods, requiring only a short guide time and concluding in low transport costs.

In this advanced Integrated model, the consumer demand pulls on the printing of the customized product for the consumer. People can check out Figure 6 for a depiction of this disruption of the classic supply chain due to 3D printing alternatives for production in a more local ambiance.

4. For Profit and also Nonprofit

Organizations are also using digital badges to incentivize or reward patrons or staff in the term of Digital Badges in industries. As we all know, as technology has changed a lot and the landscape of visits to nonprofits, including – libraries and museums, digital badges can also be useful for attractive patrons in the time of such visits.

DMA, or you can say The Dallas Museum of Art, is unfolded that several exhibits only received a superficial view rather than the deep-learning that had been designed for patrons, so they started to include patron programs. It can award digital badges to enhance patron engagement with exhibits.

Education has become part of our culture to Move the Mobile Devices with their proliferation of mobile devices and the notion of anytime and anywhere. And even according to experts’ experience, in the age of continuous technological growth, the digital natives are disconnecting the cords to their pc in favor of mobile tools, including portable devices, cell phones, iPods, and iPads.

Conclusion

This article has enlightened different kinds of technologies and initiatives to use green technology. As learning and business continue to enlarge their use of greener alternatives, there are many areas of research that need to be investigated.

For example, more particular metrics are needed to measure the effect of green initiatives versus those that are recently the quality products and processes in use to uncover chances to promote retainability and viability for both the circumstance and industries. Moreover, additional research is needed to take a more substantial look into directorial practices that enhance the efficiency of businesses in the short term vs. those that are more eco-friendly and have positive effects for organizations over a long time.