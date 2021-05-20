Share this...

The establishment of the Ministry of Energy, Green Technology, and Water (Katha) has accelerated Malaysia’s green technology revolution from a slow to a faster speed.

The Ministry also plays a significant role in fostering renewable energy in all aspects of growth in order to achieve the economic paradigm change toward Vision 2020.

As a result, the government has taken the lead by analyzing education and curriculum relevant to green technologies at the pre-school, primary, and secondary levels.

One way of incorporating green technologies in daily life is where people want to follow green habits as much as possible starting from the simplest thing. For example, instead of purchasing fresh bottle water, practice by taking a bottle of drinking water from home.

Furthermore, people are encouraged to bring their own food instead of using Styrofoam or non-environmentally safe plastic containers. It is important to successfully inspire people to live a green lifestyle.

Thus, the idea of ‘going green’ can also be extended through the use of technology such as combustion and manure, which can help to minimize pollution while also minimizing its use, recycling of potentially recyclable products, and composting of kitchen waste to nourish the land.

Physically, all college campuses are green. Colleges are engaging in technology ventures to leave a more environmentally friendly legacy in their communities and to reduce electricity prices. To extract electricity from natural resources, others are turning to large-scale ventures such as solar panels and biomass boilers.

Others are remaining small by replacing conventional laptop computers with zero clients to reduce their heat signature and meet the computing needs of students.

Whatever options a campus chooses, colleges are crossing their fingers that their new sustainability technology will hold the green in their pockets.

This guide highlights Middlebury College and Stonehill College, as well as how each school’s investment in large-scale green technology improved campus efficiency and lowered energy costs.

This guide also discusses three advantages that your college will reap from implementing greener technology on campus. When Middlebury College students saw clouds in their climate’s future, they devised a scheme to minimize greenhouse emissions on campus.

“We had a class that was asked to come up with a goal of how this could be achieved [in 2006],” says Jack Byrne, Director of the Office of Sustainability Integration at Middlebury College. “They came up with a portfolio of projects on how to achieve this. They had a good report of recommendations on how to heat campus and power electricity.”

“The plant itself is on an existing central system,” he says. “We have a steam distribution center that fuels the campus. Once the wood is gasified, it makes steam, becomes pressurized, and goes through electric turbines to power 15 to 20 percent of campus electricity.

Byrne also claims that the front wall of the boiler room is glass, allowing people to see it through the day and see the glowing wires at night. “We made this visible so people can see it and ask about it,” he says. “We’re reminded we made this change in how we got our energy and we can impress on everyone that we still plan to be conservative and energy efficient.

“Other colleges are looking to make this switch, and we are a valuable resource to others.” With the biomass boiler, Byrne says that Middlebury College aims to be carbon neutral by 2016. “We’re paying attention to how much we need to address our own renewable energy needs,” he says. Stonehill College, like many other colleges in New England, is concerned about the environment.

Stonehill installed its 15-acre solar farm, which is located across from its campus at the David Ames Clock Farm, in early 2014. Stonehill used 15,974,455 kilowatt-hours of energy in FY13 before going solar.

As a result, the college spent $2,002,551 alone on power. The solar sector, on the other hand, is estimated to save Stonehill more than $185,000 a year, and up to $3.2 million over the course of 15 years. Furthermore, with 9,152 solar panels, the solar farm generates up to 20% of the campus’s energy.

Furthermore, ‘greening TVET’ is a reference to global concerns concerning sustainable growth. It also seeks to promote the application of TVET to improve sustainable development, as advocated by UNESCO and the UNESCO-UNEVOC International Centre during the last decade. It is also a comprehensive structure that offers better options for the chetvert industry to help the world’s transformation to a more prosperous and low-carbon future.

Thus, one of the shifts toward the green model is climate change, resource scarcity, and the effects of globalization. As a result, TVET must also respond to the challenges by providing green skills that can meet consumer demand while also ensuring the long-term viability of social reforms.

Furthermore, the idea of incorporating Evergreening into the educational curriculum.

Greening of TVET or “greening” of TVET Vendees will build a new eco TVET curriculum. Existing subjects as well as practical training in job skills, including new skills, tasks, and competencies, must be included in the curriculum.

Ecstatically, greening entails developing new green skills in order to include new green approaches for developing new competencies instead. Malaysia is only now realizing the value of education and training in bolstering human resource growth activities with strong technological expertise and skills in technological and vocational fields in order to improve economic competitiveness.

Malaysia has also taken a more radical step toward green career (Green Career) in order to see the country’s economy thrive and become more environmentally friendly.