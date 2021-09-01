Are you worried about the earth? Are you dedicated to doing what you can to help save resources but don’t know where to start? Even making small initial changes and gradually working your way up to more can make a significant impact. While it might take you a while to find alternatives for everything and learn new ways to do things, the earth will thank you for getting started sooner rather than later.

Eat More Fruits and Vegetables

While it surely comes as no surprise that a diet high in fruits and vegetables is good for your body, did you know that it is also good for the environment? When the bulk of your diet is fruits and veggies, that means that you are eating less meat, which in turn means that you are helping reduce the environmental impact that those animals have on the planet. Huge livestock farms have a large amount of greenhouse gas emissions and can damage natural habitats due to their need for the large amounts of grass and crops necessary to feed them.

Recycle More

Instead of simply tossing the things you don’t need or want anymore into the trash bin, take them to a recycling services Fort Lauderdale FL center. Unusual items such as CDs and even old ratty clothing can be recycled and used to make other items. Recycling them helps the environment because companies aren’t using potentially harmful methods or taking other resources to make more of something. They are taking your old times and converting them into something new.

Another method of recycling that is often overlooked is composting. Composting might seem overwhelming, but it is very easy to do, and it’s a great way to use your kitchen and yard waste and turn it into great soil for your garden. You can create your own compost bins or buy them online.

Toss Single-Use Items

A considerable amount of waste in most households comes from single-use items. Purchase a sturdy water bottle that you carry around with you at all times. This will help you stop purchasing single-use bottles from the store. Instead of using disposable baggies, purchase reusable ones made from a thicker material that can be frozen or placed in the fridge. Additionally, start using glass storage containers to store your leftovers. You can pop them into the oven instead of transferring the food to a different container to cook it, and they are easy to clean.