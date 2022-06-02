Hybrid aircraft is next up on hydrogen plane company ZeroAvia’s list

The zero-emission airplane company is still focused on fuel cells but is branching out to include batteries.

ZeroAvia is no stranger to making hydrogen fuel cell plane headlines but has now also taken a new hybrid aircraft angle, surprising many who have been watching its progress.

The company has raised $115 million from big airlines to develop a hydrogen fuel cell passenger plane.

United Airlines, British Airways, Alaska Airlines and even Amazon have invested in ZeroAvia and its commitment to fly a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell regional passenger plane as early as 2023. That said, without providing an initial explanation as to why, the company has also set a hybrid aircraft development goal for itself.

The new experimental aircraft is already under construction in California. It is based on a Dornier 228, which seats 19 people, and will boast “a hybrid engine configuration that incorporates both the company’s hydrogen-electric powertrain and a conventional engine,” according to a ZeroAvia news release.

The release didn’t specify why the company decided to take this new path and focus on a hybrid aircraft system. It has been speculated that ZeroAvia could be developing the system as a reassurance to regulators that the Dornier will meet safety testing standards. That said, this move doesn’t seem to be standing in the way of the company’s intentions to continue is aggressive push forward to develop the largest aviation hydrogen fuel cells on the planet.

ZeroAvia might be using the hybrid aircraft to demonstrate that the Dornier can be safely flown.

The company has already received more than $17 million (£14 million) in UK government grant funding for the construction of an H2-powered plane in the United Kingdom. This funding was provided as a part of the country’s flagship “Jet Zero” pledge to achieve net-zero carbon aviation by 2050.

ZeroAvia’s primary project in the United Kingdom is called the HyFlyer II, worth £8.3 million, intends to achieve a 300-mile zero-carbon 600kW fuel cell plane flight by February 2023. Following the announcement of the company’s intentions to fly a hybrid plane or a hydrogen aircraft in the form of the Kemble Dornier that will be making that trip.

Neither the company nor its investors have released any statements about the hybrid aircraft plans.

“The ATI does not comment on the progress of live projects due to commercial confidentiality. We continue to work closely with ZeroAvia and look forward to the contribution of HyFlyer and HyFlyer II to the understanding and development of zero-carbon emission aircraft technologies in the UK,” said a statement issued by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), the UK funding body.

Developing and building a hybrid aircraft using a conventional engine takes the company in a very new direction, as ZeroAvia has always referred to its systems as zero emission. The company CEO Val Miftakhov recently addressed a US House Transportation subcommittee, stating that even a hybrid powertrain powered by rechargeable batteries was “too incremental”.

Airbus and many other companies are looking into hybrid hydrogen aviation solutions. The development of a fuel cell plane fueled exclusively by hydrogen involves a spectrum of barriers which must be overcome. These include everything from practical hydrogen storage to keeping the system cool so that it doesn’t overheat mid-flight.

The H2Fly is currently considered to be one of – if not the most – advanced hydrogen fuel cell aircraft. It is an experimental four-seater plane which has successfully completed a 124-kilometer (77-mile) flight in April 2022, spanning from Stuttgart to Friedrichshafen at a 7,300-foot altitude.

The ultimate goal of ZeroAvia is to create a plane’s fuel cell able to generate between 2,000 and 5,000kW.

Earlier in 2022, ZeroAvia unveiled a “complete propulsion system” video mounted on a “HyperTruck” ground vehicle that powered a propeller. The design used two fuel cells and several batteries and is believed to be about a third of the size a Dornier would require for flight. The design did not involve a conventional engine.