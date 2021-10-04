Information, education, and training are keys to preventing workplace accidents on construction sites. Whether onsite or at the office managing a project, know the major accident prevention tips every worker needs to know before starting their day.

According to OSHA, falls are one of the leading causes of injury and death in construction. Workers and supervisors alike must be vigilant about safety when working at heights. Your company can create a safe work environment by taking specific precautions like wearing proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and ensuring your employees understand how to prevent falls.

Here we provide five tips for preventing falls:

1) Use PPE Safely And Correctly

Not all job sites require that you wear a safety harness and lanyard, but you must use the safety equipment properly when they do. It is important to go through a thorough training process to understand how to wear and operate their PPE correctly.

2) Inspect Fall Protection Systems

The A10.1 Standard for fall protection outlines specific guidelines for fall protection plans such as:

Selecting the appropriate anchor point (or anchor points);

Installing energy absorbing systems;

Properly training workers on what to do if they fall; and

Avoiding situations where falling isn’t an option (like working near power lines).

3) Provide Frequent Site Inspections

Periodically check your work site for potential hazards or slip, trip, and fall risks. Ensure that all of your employees are working on wet surfaces when there is standing water, keep debris off the floor, ensure open trenches have the proper protection to prevent falls, etc.

4) Plan Ahead For Hazards And Inclement Weather

Some jobs require you to work at night or in areas that may be prone to inclement weather. By planning ahead before starting any job, you can reduce injuries by ensuring necessary precautions are taken. Workers should always wear appropriate protective gear for the conditions they will encounter onsite. This also includes wearing proper footwear (no flip-flops, high heels, etc.) and ensuring that a full-body harness is worn when working at heights.

5) Address Issues Immediately

If your company sees something that could potentially be a hazard, fix it immediately. Your workers may not understand what type of danger they are in, and they need to know that you have their safety as a priority. Some issues can be fixed on-site, while others will require calling the site manager or project manager so the issue can get resolved more quickly.

Best Practices

In addition, here are several best practices that every worker should follow:

1) Use tools for their intended purpose and ground all equipment before beginning work;

2) Do not overload yourself with materials or equipment;

3) Keep your workspace clean and free from clutter;

4) Wear proper PPE – this includes steel-toe boots, gloves, goggles, hard hats, etc.

5) Check for damaged equipment before beginning work;

6) Be aware of your surroundings and move slowly in high-risk areas.

Final Words

Construction site safety is crucial. Falls are one of the leading causes of injury and death in construction, so it’s important to take preventative measures like educating your employees on how to stay safe at heights or inspecting fall protection systems before starting work. You can also create a safer work environment by following these best practices that every worker should follow, such as using tools for their intended purpose, checking equipment before use.