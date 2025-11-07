ZeroAvia secures €21.4M EU Grant Fuels ODIN Project

We’re absolutely thrilled to share that ZeroAvia, the trailblazer in hydrogen-electric engines with roots in both the US and the UK, has just been awarded a €21.4 million grant by the EU Innovation Fund. Under the Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP) program, our ZeroAvia ODIN project even snagged the STEP Seal quality label—a nod from the European Commission to its game-changing role in decarbonizing aviation and advancing hydrogen aviation. Thanks to this boost, we’ll retrofit 15 trusty Cessna Caravan planes with our ZA600 hydrogen-electric engines, and roll out hydrogen refueling and storage hubs at 15 airports across Norway. By zooming in on commercial cargo routes, we’re on track to launch the planet’s largest zero-emission hydrogen flight network by 2028. Since we kicked off prototype flights back in 2021, we’ve been deep in talks with the UK Civil Aviation Authority and the US Federal Aviation Administration to certify our engines—perfectly in tune with global decarbonization goals.

Building on Proven Innovation

Since our founding in 2017, ZeroAvia has been at the cutting edge of hydrogen aviation. What started with small-scale test flights in the US and UK has blossomed into a clear vision for zero-emission travel. We’ve tweaked, tested, and tuned our early prototypes—each takeoff and landing teaching us something new about performance and reliability. Those milestones paved the runway for commercial applications, and now, by teaming up with airport operators and hydrogen suppliers, we’re weaving hydrogen supply into airline planning from day one. That way, when you’re ready to go green, the logistics are already in place, making the switch to clean flights as smooth and cost-effective as possible and laying the groundwork for truly robust clean aviation infrastructure.

How the Technology Works

At first blush, it might sound like something out of sci-fi, but the core concept is refreshingly straightforward: swap conventional fuel burners for a hydrogen-electric powertrain that only exhales water vapor. Hanging off the wings is our ZA600 engine, where fuel cells turn hydrogen into electricity, which then spins electric motors to drive the props. On the ground, hydrogen—either stored in high-pressure tanks or chilled into liquid form—is pumped into the plane through secure refueling stations. It’s a neat closed-loop system that wipes out CO₂ and particulates while serving up the same dependable performance you’d expect from any turboprop.

Solving Real-World Problems

Aviation might only chip in about 2–3% of global CO₂, but for regional cargo operators using older turboprops, that slice still packs a punch. That’s where the ZeroAvia ODIN project comes in—aiming to slash greenhouse gas emissions by over 95% on select routes. Instead of waiting years for brand-new planes, we’re retrofitting existing Cessna Caravans, cutting lead times and costs. For remote communities that rely on these small aircraft for everything from mail to medical supplies and fresh food, hydrogen-powered flights promise cleaner skies, a quieter cabin experience, and service that won’t be grounded by rising fuel costs or supply hiccups.

Made in Norway, Made for Europe’s Future

Norway is basically the perfect launchpad for hydrogen aviation—with over 90% of its power coming from hydropower and a coastline carved with fjords, it screams green. By tapping into those pristine electricity sources, the hydrogen we pump into planes is genuinely carbon-free. Spreading out refueling points across 15 airports—from coastal hubs to mountain airstrips—shows how zero-emission flights can work at scale. It’s a true “made in Norway, made for Europe’s future” story, one that highlights local expertise and paves the way for broader adoption across the continent.

Fueling Local Economies

But it’s not just about cleaner skies. The ZeroAvia ODIN project is set to turbocharge local economies, too. Building hydrogen production sites and refueling stations creates engineering, safety, and ground-ops roles that didn’t exist before. Maintenance hangars will hum with activity as supply chains for tanks, valves, and fuel cells take root. Plus, training new pilots and technicians on hydrogen-electric engines means cultivating a fresh talent pool, reinforcing Norway’s reputation as a clean-tech powerhouse. And the best part? This same hydrogen network could serve ground transport and maritime shipping, doubling down on those environmental and economic wins.

Validating the Business Case

It’s one thing to show off a cool prototype, but real-world viability hinges on cost and performance. That’s why the ZeroAvia ODIN project is built around rigorous testing—tracking uptime, maintenance, and fuel savings compared to traditional turboprops. Electric motors and fuel cells have fewer moving parts, which translates into lower maintenance bills and more time in the air. We’re also working hand-in-hand with regulators like the UK Civil Aviation Authority and the US Federal Aviation Administration to earn official certifications. With support from the EU Innovation Fund, we’re proving that green propulsion can be both economically and operationally viable, aligning perfectly with Europe’s push for energy independence and sustainable growth.

Setting Standards for Global Adoption

Beyond carving out emissions cuts, we’re eyeing a bigger prize: shaping the rulebook for hydrogen aviation worldwide. The lessons we learn in Norway—everything from handling protocols to refueling safety—will feed into new standards in Europe, North America, and beyond. By sharing our playbook, manufacturers, airlines, and airport operators can skip the guesswork and deploy proven solutions. That ripple effect could fast-track zero-emission flights across continents, tackling real-world challenges around fuel security and environmental impact on a global scale.

In a nutshell, the ZeroAvia ODIN project is a major leap forward in hydrogen aviation. By retrofitting established fleets, building out resilient refueling networks, and demonstrating both solid environmental and economic gains, ZeroAvia and its partners are charting a course toward cleaner, more reliable regional air service. We can’t wait to watch these zero-emission flights take off—and inspire the next wave of innovation in the skies.