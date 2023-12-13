Are California Truckers Embracing the Power of Hydrogen Fuel Cells?December 13, 2023
While some California truckers say it gives them more power and range, the tech still lags behind battery electrics.
As the transport industry in California works to decarbonize to meet climate goals, truckers are looking to alternatives to conventional diesel engines and are finding hydrogen fuel cells increasingly appealing.
The technology remains new and there isn’t much in terms of a refueling network yet.
Though battery electric vehicles are definitely more established in the passenger vehicle market, truckers aren’t impressed with the lack of range, long recharging times and reduced power they would need to face if they were to adopt that option to decarbonize. For that reason, many are looking into hydrogen fuel cells as an alternative. The comparatively large range, rapid refueling time and power comparative to diesel has significant draw.
Still, as the technology is still in its early days in trucking transportation, and refueling networks are exceptionally limited, truckers willing and able to adopt the technology know that they could have substantial expenses and challenges ahead.
“I am always worried about first-generation technology,” said Jim Gillis, the President of the Pacific Region for IMC, a company based in Collierville, Tennessee. That said, Gillis will be receiving delivery of his first H2 fuel cell truck in coming weeks and expects to operate 50 of them by the close of next year. “As fancy as it all looks, I know going into it that we are going to have some problems.” IMC is seeking to overhaul its fleet to meet California’s upcoming commercial truck zero-emission requirements.
Hydrogen fuel cells still help to overcome bigger challenges presented by battery electric transport trucks.
As of the start of next year, new trucks calling at Californian seaports must be zero-emission vehicles. Furthermore, California also requires that a rising percentage of vehicle sales and fleets must use clean fuels, with the intention of leaving diesel behind within a span of twenty years.
California’s decarbonization regulations are the strictest in the United States. That said, other states have their eyes on California and are likely to follow as California irons out the details.
Diesel truck sales
That said, while the regulations in California have caused truckers to investigate hydrogen fuel cells, it has also led to a run on diesel-powered trucks, as carriers scramble to boost their fleets with the known technology before January 1, 2024.
More About How California is Moving Towards Zero-Emission Drayage Trucks, Paving the Way for Sustainable Port Logistics
California is poised to revolutionize the world of port logistics with its ambitious push for zero-emission drayage trucks. These heavy-duty Class 8 trucks, traditionally reliant on diesel fuel, are set for a transformation that will redefine how goods are transported in the Golden State.
Effective January 1, 2024, all drayage trucks operating within California must be registered in the CARB Online System, marking a significant step towards greener practices in the industry. As an added incentive, non-zero-emission “legacy” drayage trucks are given until December 31, 2023, to register in the CARB Online System before transitioning to zero-emission alternatives. Legacy trucks will be allowed to continue their operations until they reach their minimum useful life.
The real game-changer lies in California’s unwavering commitment to zero-emission technology. Starting from the aforementioned date, only zero-emission drayage trucks will be eligible for registration in the CARB Online System. This bold move showcases the state’s dedication to combating pollution and embracing sustainable transportation solutions.
Furthermore, California sets an ambitious target for the future. By 2035, every single drayage truck entering seaports and intermodal railyards in the state will be required to be zero-emission.
What is a drayage truck:
A drayage truck is a type of heavy-duty truck that is specifically designed to transport containers and bulk freight over short distances. These trucks are commonly used in port logistics to shuttle goods between ports, rail facilities, distribution centers, and other locations near ports. Drayage trucks are typically diesel-fueled and belong to the Class 8 category, which refers to their heavy-duty capabilities. They play a vital role in the efficient movement of goods within the logistical supply chain, bridging the gap between different transportation modes and facilitating the timely delivery of cargo.
Important Dates Regarding New California Requirements for Heavy-Duty Vehicles and TRUs:
- Clean Truck Check:
- Reporting season: October 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.
- Registration deadline: December 31, 2023.
- Commencement of periodic testing requirements: Estimated July 2024.
- Advanced Clean Fleets:
- Drayage Trucks:
- Registration in CARB Online System required from January 1, 2024.
- Non-zero-emission “legacy” drayage trucks can register until December 31, 2023.
- All drayage trucks must be zero-emission by 2035.
- State and local agencies:
- 50% zero-emission vehicle purchases by 2024.
- 100% zero-emission vehicle purchases by 2027.
- High priority and federal fleets:
- Model Year Schedule or ZEV Milestones Option compliance.
- Drayage Trucks:
- Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Airborne Toxic Control Measure (ATCM):
- Applies to diesel-fueled TRUs and TRU generator sets operating in California.
- Requires zero-emission truck TRUs, PM emission standard for non-truck TRUs, reporting, labeling, facility registration, and fees.