Advancing Hydrogen Production: Getech and HyReveal’s Strategic Partnership at H-NAT 2025

A New Chapter in Natural Hydrogen Exploration

Remember Paris this November? The city was buzzing as natural hydrogen finally grabbed everyone’s attention. At the H-NAT 2025 conference—think of it as the Olympics for geological hydrogen—Getech (AIM: GTC) and French deeptech whizz-kids at HyReveal shook hands over a Memorandum of Understanding on 25 November 2025. The idea? Fuse Getech’s treasure trove of global geophysics data and AI-powered analytics with HyReveal’s knack for mapping subsurface hydrogen and helium systems. Together, they’re cooking up predictive, scalable tools to spot natural hydrogen deposits. This could turbocharge hydrogen production while beefing up our hydrogen infrastructure, making exploration less of a gamble for governments, operators and innovators.

Integrating Data, Geophysics and Modelling

Under this MoU, the duo plans to roll out fresh methods for assessing what’s happening beneath our feet. Picture Getech’s gravity and magnetic measurements painting a 3D portrait of the Earth’s crust. Layer on HyReveal’s geochemical models—showing where hydrogen bubbles up, drifts and collects—and voilà: integrated maps highlighting prime natural hydrogen hunting grounds. On deck are two cool tools: H-Box, a real-time hydrogen detection gizmo tailored for drilling, and IORIGIN, HyReveal’s platform for slicing and dicing subsurface gas data. Plug them into the workflow, and you’ve got a slick pipeline from data crunching to field-ready insights.

Technical Deep Dive: From AI Analytics to Leak Detection

At the heart of the partnership is a bit of tech wizardry—mixing AI with good old geoscience and geochemistry. Getech’s machine-learning models blaze through mountains of geophysical readings, zeroing in on the structural traps and fault lines where hydrogen is most likely to hang out. On the flip side, HyReveal’s SNYFER system keeps an eye on fugitive hydrogen leaks, guarding pipelines and other infrastructure. The dream outcome? A predictive hydrogen mapping tool that not only flags where to drill but also helps keep costs down, safety levels up and smooths the road to hydrogen storage and extraction.

Strategic and Market Implications

You don’t need a crystal ball to see why this matters: natural hydrogen is starting to look like a serious player in the clean energy lineup. For Getech, long known for oil, gas and mineral scouting, this deal signals a pivot into fresh territory—backed by a clear nod to sustainable energy and industrial decarbonization. Meanwhile, HyReveal gets front-row access to Getech’s massive global data pool and industry channels, turbocharging its mission to bring natural hydrogen into the mainstream. As Viacheslav Zgonnik, HyReveal’s CEO, puts it, geological hydrogen could be the missing piece for reliable, low-carbon power—once we crack large-scale extraction.

Context in the Energy Transition

Also known as “white hydrogen,” natural hydrogen bubbles up from deep within the Earth without a whiff of carbon emissions. That’s a game-changer compared to hydrogen made by electrolysis or steam reforming, which lean on fossil fuels or grid-tied renewables. This direct-from-the-ground approach could complement existing hydrogen infrastructure, smoothing the way toward net-zero targets. Interest has been bubbling since the late 2010s as policymakers hunt for zero-emission solutions. France’s France 2030 program—showering cash on startups like HyReveal—shows just how hot this field has become.

Challenges on the Road to Scale

Of course, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. Natural hydrogen deposits can be hit-or-miss, and we haven’t proven the economics at an industrial scale yet. Regulations around geological hydrogen exploration are still playing catch-up, and you’ve got to be careful not to stir up nasty subsurface disturbances. Chris Jepps, Getech’s CEO, reminds us that these new tools are powerful risk-reducers, but they’re not a magic wand. Industry players will still need to navigate technical hurdles and shifting policy landscapes before commercial roll-out becomes routine.

Potential Collateral Impacts

Get this right, and the ripple effects could be huge. First off, combining geophysics with hydrogen-system modelling might completely rewrite the explorer’s handbook for low-carbon resources. Investors could sprint to fund follow-on rounds and spark more joint ventures in the natural hydrogen space. On the ground, better mapping means fewer dry wells, less wasted time and money, and smoother setups for hydrogen storage facilities. Regions with promising subsurface geology—think parts of Europe, Africa and Australia—could see new jobs, service contracts and economic boosts. Governments might even weave natural hydrogen into broader decarbonization roadmaps, sitting alongside renewable hydrogen and fuel cell rollouts.

Looking Ahead: From Pilot Projects to Global Rollout

The MoU between Getech and HyReveal is just the opening act. They’re gearing up to kick off pilot projects in 2026, targeting geologically diverse sites to put their combined toolkit through its paces. With 3D subsurface blueprints, live-detection hardware and AI smarts all working in concert, they aim to validate and then scale the approach. Nail it, and we could see a wave of similar alliances—pairing established geoscience firms with nimble deeptech startups—to speed up the shift to a more diversified, low-carbon energy mix.

About the Companies

Getech (AIM: GTC) is a global frontrunner in geoscience data and resource location tech, serving energy and mineral explorers around the world. Based in Rueil-Malmaison, France, HyReveal specializes in subsurface hydrogen and gas-system modelling, backed by the France 2030 initiative and recognized among Station F’s Future 40 startups.