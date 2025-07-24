Air Liquide Commits €500M to 200MW Green Hydrogen Electrolyzer in Rotterdam

Air Liquide is making a serious move toward Europe’s clean energy future. On July, 2025, the industrial gas leader officially gave the green light to ELYgator, a massive €500 million, 200MW green hydrogen electrolyzer project set to break ground in Maasvlakte, right in the heart of the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Project Snapshot: What’s Happening and Where

The ELYgator will crank out 23,000 tons of renewable hydrogen per year using power from offshore wind farms. Where: Maasvlakte, Port of Rotterdam — a prime location built for big-time hydrogen infrastructure projects.

The facility is set to go online by the . Who: It’s an Air Liquide project, with TotalEnergies locked in as a key long-term customer.

Why It Matters

The project will help cut 300,000 tons of CO₂ emissions per year by swapping out fossil-based hydrogen in industrial processes.

by swapping out fossil-based hydrogen in industrial processes. It uses both PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) and Alkaline electrolysis tech for more efficient and flexible operation.

and tech for more efficient and flexible operation. All of this will run on clean power from TotalEnergies’ OranjeWind farm and Vattenfall’s Hollandse Kust Zuid project.

ELYgator will tie directly into cross-border hydrogen pipelines, supplying clean H₂ to the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

The Tech Behind the Build

This isn’t just another electrolyzer—it’s a bit of a game-changer. ELYgator blends two kinds of electrolysis tech into one location. PEM electrolyzers handle the ups and downs of wind power like a champ, while Alkaline units keep things steady and cost-efficient. That hybrid setup means reliable hydrogen production, even if the wind gets fickle.

And thanks to a vertically integrated setup with clean Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), the whole operation will qualify for generous EU funding support under green energy programs.

Business Moves and Major Players

TotalEnergies isn’t just buying the product—they’ve signed a major take-off deal covering 130MW of output. They’ll use the hydrogen at their Antwerp refinery, creating a clean-energy supply chain from wind to industrial use. Since they’re sourcing the electricity themselves, there’s full transparency from start to finish.

The rest of the hydrogen will fuel other industries and power heavy-duty transport, all made possible by Air Liquide’s cross-border pipeline system—one of the most advanced in Europe.

Funding the Future

European Innovation Fund and the Dutch IPCEI initiative are helping reduce investment risk.

and the are helping reduce investment risk. The project also benefits from the Offshore Wind Energy subsidy (OWE), guaranteeing a steady flow of green electricity.

Bigger Picture: Jobs and Industrial Revival

This is more than a green energy project—it’s a signal that European industrial decarbonization is entering a new phase. On the ground, ELYgator brings in high-skilled jobs across engineering, operations, and logistics. Strategically, it gives Rotterdam another edge in its push to become the true hydrogen capital of Europe.

And this is just the beginning. Talks are already underway for a similar-sized 250MW plant in Zeeland, a joint move by Air Liquide and TotalEnergies. Together, these projects could kick off a domino effect of regional green hydrogen clusters across Western Europe.

A Turning Point for Europe’s Hydrogen Story

For years, most of Europe’s hydrogen production came from fossil fuels using methods like steam methane reforming. But with the EU’s Green Deal and the RePowerEU plan raising the bar, the shift toward green hydrogen is speeding up. Shell fired the first shot with its Holland Hydrogen 1—Rotterdam’s initial 200MW green hydrogen plant. Now, ELYgator is picking up the baton and running full steam ahead.

The location couldn’t be better. Maasvlakte is already hooked into robust port and grid systems, with built-in storage capacity and pathways to convert hydrogen into ammonia for global export. It’s practically tailor-made for scaling up fast.

Final Word

With ELYgator, Air Liquide and TotalEnergies aren’t just meeting climate goals—they’re reshaping Europe’s energy backbone. This project turns hydrogen into more than a buzzword; it’s becoming a pillar of modern industry and energy independence. If everything goes according to plan, by 2027, Rotterdam will play host to one of the world’s most advanced green hydrogen hubs—ready to lead the charge into a low-carbon future.