Air Products Secures $140M NASA Liquid Hydrogen Contract

Air Products has revealed it had snagged over $140 million in contracts from NASA. They’ll be supplying about 36.5 million pounds of liquid hydrogen (LH2) to four major U.S. space hubs: Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Marshall Space Flight Center and Stennis Space Center. This deal builds on a bond that’s been going strong since 1957.

Strategic Impact

This win solidifies Air Products as NASA’s go-to hydrogen partner for both government and commercial launches. With the crewed Artemis II mission on the horizon in 2026—hot on the heels of Artemis I’s leak drama—consistent cryogenic fuel deliveries are non-negotiable. For Air Products, these contracts crank up the volume in their aerospace segment, part of a business that pulled in $12 billion in fiscal 2025 sales across 50 countries.

Technical Snapshot

Liquid Hydrogen Production: Air Products chills hydrogen gas down to –253 °C, packing it into a dense fuel that rockets love. From regional hubs, LH2 travels in insulated trailers straight to NASA’s colossal storage spheres.

Air Products chills hydrogen gas down to –253 °C, packing it into a dense fuel that rockets love. From regional hubs, LH2 travels in insulated trailers straight to NASA’s colossal storage spheres. Hydrogen Sphere Storage: At Kennedy, the world’s biggest LH2 tank—90 feet tall, 83 feet across—went live in 2025. It holds over 730,000 gallons of cryogenic hydrogen, a testament to their hydrogen infrastructure expertise.

Key Takeaways

Decades-long partnership: Air Products has been fueling NASA since Apollo, powering Saturn V, the Space Shuttle and now Artemis.

Commercial upside: A booming private launch market could rev up demand for LH2.

Clean energy synergy: Their know-how in hydrogen production and low-emission solutions sets them up for big plays in industrial decarbonization and projects like NEOM Green Hydrogen.

Historical Context

Since 1957, Air Products has been NASA’s trusted supplier. From the Apollo 11 lunar touchdown to powering Space Shuttle main engines for 30 years, and fueling Orion test flights, they’ve done it all. In 2025, they filled NASA’s largest LH2 sphere at Kennedy, showcasing their massive logistical muscle.

Looking Ahead

With Artemis II set for April 2026, keeping that LH2 flowing smoothly is mission-critical. Air Products President for the Americas, Francesco Maione, says a bulletproof supply chain is the best way to dodge schedule hiccups. Beyond NASA, their hydrogen infrastructure prowess and investment in clean tech could unlock new opportunities at commercial spaceports and in broader clean energy and industrial decarbonization efforts.

About Air Products

Founded over 85 years ago, Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a global leader in hydrogen and industrial gases. Serving energy, environmental and emerging markets, they racked up $12 billion in fiscal 2025 sales, operate in around 50 countries and boast a market cap near $57.5 billion.

