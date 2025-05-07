BASF and Plug Power Sharpen Focus on Hydrogen Purification Tech

May 7, 2025 0 By Bret Williams

German chemical powerhouse BASF is doubling down on hydrogen purification, putting the spotlight on its upgraded Purivate™ Pd15 DeOxo catalyst. This tech isn’t just smart—it’s efficient too, specifically designed to strip out oxygen and carbon monoxide from hydrogen streams. And here’s the kicker: it uses less palladium, which not only brings costs down but also stretches out service life. It’s a win-win.

Plug Power teams up with BASF to level up green hydrogen production

Plug Power, one of the major players in green hydrogen and fuel cell technology in the U.S., has linked arms with BASF to roll this catalyst out across its production hubs. The goal? Tackle one of the trickiest parts of making clean hydrogen—how to purify it at scale without blowing the budget.

As demand skyrockets for top-quality, fuel cell-grade hydrogen, this partnership gives both companies a stronger foothold in the backbone of the hydrogen supply chain—aka the midstream infrastructure powering the new energy economy. Think smoother operations, fewer hiccups, and a cleaner, clearer path toward real zero-emission technology in everything from transport to power generation.

