Bosch Makes Bold Move into Green Hydrogen at HANNOVER MESSE 2025

HANNOVER MESSE 2025 made one thing clear—Europe’s hydrogen game is kicking into high gear, and it’s no longer just about lab demos or early-stage pilot projects. With over 500 exhibitors diving into hydrogen tech, the show gave us a solid glimpse of what’s next. But if there was one name that stood out from the crowd, it was Bosch.

Bosch goes big on PEM electrolyzers

Bosch wasn’t pulling any punches this year. They pulled the wraps off their new Hybrion PEM electrolysis stacks, now integrated into a hefty 2.5 MW containerized system delivered by FEST. It’s a bold move aimed straight at large-scale green hydrogen production—exactly the kind of scale-up needed for serious industrial decarbonization.

Safety tech steps up

While Bosch went big on power, Pilz kept things grounded… in safety. Their booth focused on monitoring systems designed specifically for electrolyzers and hydrogen refueling stations. It’s a critical piece of the puzzle as hydrogen infrastructure grows—because safety can’t be an afterthought when handling high-energy gas like hydrogen.

Fraunhofer explores flexible production

Fraunhofer IMM made waves with its innovation on another front: hydrogen reformers. Their cutting-edge systems can convert hydrogen carriers into usable hydrogen, opening up fresh paths for production beyond just electrolysis. For a continent looking to diversify energy sources, flexibility like this is golden.

Germany’s hydrogen strategy in action

If anyone doubted Germany’s commitment to hydrogen, HANNOVER MESSE put that to rest. Backed by the country’s 2020 National Hydrogen Strategy, the event isn’t just a place to showcase tech anymore—it’s officially where energy innovation, industry know-how, and policy come together under one roof to shape the future.