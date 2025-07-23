BrightHy and Partner Launch €30M Push for Mid-Scale Hydrogen Infrastructure

July 23, 2025 0 By Alicia Moore

BrightHy Solutions, the sister company of Fusion Fuel Green PLC, just shook hands on a big new opportunity. On July 22, 2025, they announced a non-binding agreement for a major strategic partnership aimed at pumping €30 million into green hydrogen infrastructure projects over the next four years.

Targeting Mid-Scale Projects That Make a Big Impact

The plan? To back a series of mid-sized hydrogen ventures — each falling somewhere between €2 million and €10 million — through a dedicated investment vehicle. While the partner behind this fund would hold the majority stake, it wouldn’t be going it alone. Governance would be shared between BrightHy and a panel of independent directors, keeping oversight balanced and aligned with shared goals.

A Step Toward Cleaner Industry

This partnership is about more than just money — it’s part of a bigger move to speed up industrial decarbonization. Technologies like hydrogen electrolysis are at the heart of the clean energy future, and BrightHy sees this collaboration as a smart, scalable way to roll out green hydrogen solutions that actually work in the real world.

Next Steps on the Horizon

Of course, there are still a few boxes to check before the ink is dry. The full agreement hinges on due diligence and final documents being sorted. But if everything falls into place, this could be a model for how to invest in sustainable energy infrastructure efficiently — not just in the EU, but on a global scale.

