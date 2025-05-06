California Launches Nation’s First Public Hydrogen Utility

California just made history with the launch of the country’s first public hydrogen utility, and it all kicked off in Los Angeles County. On May 5, 2025, the Rowland Water District (RWD) officially became the founding member of First Public Hydrogen (FPH2)—a groundbreaking Joint Powers Authority that brings public agencies and hydrogen producers together under one roof.

A new way into green hydrogen—without the guesswork

Here’s what makes this a big deal: FPH2 gives public utilities and government organizations a low-risk, cost-effective path into green hydrogen adoption. That means agencies don’t have to reinvent the wheel to start tapping into this clean energy source. Instead, they get access to pre-approved procurement options, shared engineering know-how, and centralized hydrogen infrastructure—all of which make launching hydrogen projects way easier and more scalable.

Rolling it out, one step at a time

RWD is leading the charge by testing hydrogen fuel cells in its fleet vehicles and using the same tech for backup power systems. It’s a smart, early use case that could open doors for all kinds of public sector applications—from transportation to emergency energy support—all powered by clean hydrogen.

Paving the road toward industrial decarbonization

FPH2 isn’t just a California story—it has the potential to serve as a model for communities across the U.S. looking to jump-start their journey toward industrial decarbonization. By bringing the public and private sectors together, it’s making it possible to ramp up hydrogen production and put it to work in critical infrastructure—right where we need it most.

The end goal? Help the state hit its bold 2045 climate targets—and maybe even inspire the rest of the country along the way.