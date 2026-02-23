Carbon Capture Technology Drives EVEREST Project to Decarbonize Europe’s Largest Lime Plant

Hey everyone, we’re thrilled to announce that Lhoist and Air Liquide have joined forces on the EVEREST project—a perfect showcase of the new Lhoist Air Liquide partnership. It’s all part of the EU’s big push toward climate neutrality, and it’s set to shake up lime plant decarbonization across Europe. By tapping into advanced carbon capture technology with Cryocap FG, this team-up aims to snatch about 1.4 million tons of CO₂ out of the air every year, slash up to 89% of greenhouse emissions, and deliver low-carbon lime to partners like thyssenkrupp Steel. It shows you can go green without losing your competitive edge or forgetting your roots.

How the technology works

Let’s peek under the hood. The magic is in Cryocap FG, a cryogenic system that chills flue gas until CO₂ frosts out like morning dew. Once it condenses, we purify it to about 99.99%—just right for secure underground storage. And get this: it’s fully electric, so there’s zero extra fuel burned. Plus, the plant’s new oxyfuel parallel flow regenerating kilns (PFRK) mix pure oxygen with biomass. That combo packs the CO₂ in the exhaust and swaps out fossil fuels for renewable biomass, slashing emissions even further.

Solving real-world problems in heavy industry

Lime production has always been a tough nut to crack on the emissions front—after all, when limestone cooks down, CO₂ just can’t be avoided. That’s where the EVEREST project shines: it tackles both the process and fuel side of the equation. By pairing Cryocap FG with low-carbon kilns, Lhoist is making sure its lime ticks the boxes for stricter climate rules. For thyssenkrupp Steel, which depends on lime and dolomite to churn out green steel, this means a rock-solid, carbon-neutral feedstock. It’s a smart fix for a long-standing gap in the metal-making supply chain.

Economic and regional benefits

A win for the bottom line, too—this project is a shot in the arm for Wülfrath’s local economy. This cozy town of around 10,600 souls in North Rhine-Westphalia has deep roots in the Rhine-Ruhr industrial belt, and Lhoist’s plant is one of its biggest employers. By leaning on homegrown mining and plant know-how, the EVEREST initiative doesn’t just protect hundreds of existing jobs—it sparks fresh roles in engineering, maintenance, and CO₂ logistics. It’s a made-in-Germany success story that doubles down on sustainable, high-tech industries in communities that already have the skill set.

Backing from EU innovation

No small feat—the EVEREST gig is backed by a nod from the EU Innovation Fund, dovetailing with the Net-Zero Industry Act’s aim to lock in 50 million tons of CO₂ storage per year by 2030. Having public funds on the table helps de-risk the whole shebang, pulling down the financial hurdles and speeding up construction. And because Lhoist and Air Liquide are cooking up shared CO₂ and hydrogen networks, future plants can plug in without reinventing the wheel. It’s a modular approach that keeps costs lean and avoids the mess of standalone infrastructure.

A modular approach for wider rollout

What’s really clever about EVEREST is its blueprint for scale. Instead of building one-off solutions, Lhoist plans to kit out over 80 plants worldwide with standardized Cryocap FG units and PFRK kilns. Wülfrath becomes the testbed: iron out the kinks, fine-tune performance, then export those lessons to the rest of the fleet. By 2029, that first big demo could save up to 1.4 million tons of CO₂ every single year—and over the next decade, we’re talking roughly 9.3 million tons kept out of the atmosphere. It’s the kind of punch that could shake up carbon-intensive industries everywhere.

Supporting a green steel supply chain

As the saying goes, green steel needs green minerals. That’s why the Lhoist Air Liquide partnership is a linchpin for a sustainable, green steel supply chain. By delivering low-carbon lime and dolomite, the EVEREST project gives thyssenkrupp Steel exactly what it needs to hit its tough emissions targets. And there’s more on the horizon: shared plans for hydrogen transport alongside CO₂ capture could pave the way for green hydrogen-based steelmaking down the line. It’s all about stacking solutions to create a circular, zero-carbon cycle that leaves nothing behind.

Right in step with EU climate goals

You could say EVEREST is hitting all the right notes with European policymakers. As the EU cranks up support for industrial decarbonization, this flagship project proves you don’t need to start from scratch—existing plants can be retrofitted with top-tier carbon capture technology instead of building brand-new sites. By syncing up with the Net-Zero Industry Act and the latest carbon storage targets, Lhoist and Air Liquide are showing that heavy industries can keep pace in the race to net-zero without missing a beat.

Looking ahead

It’s one thing to sketch a plan on paper, and quite another to see it take shape in the real world. We’ll be watching eagerly as EVEREST moves from blueprint to business, aiming to fire up operations by the end of the decade. If all goes to plan, Wülfrath will become a poster child for sustainable lime production—leaning on local strengths, proven tech, and a clear roadmap to a climate-neutral Europe. For Lhoist, Air Liquide, and thyssenkrupp Steel, this isn’t just another project; it’s a shared vision for a greener tomorrow. Stay tuned, because things are about to get interesting.