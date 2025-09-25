Cavendish Hydrogen Boosts Rybnik Hydrogen Infrastructure with €1.3M Station Upgrade

Once shrouded in coal smoke, southern Poland is witnessing a remarkable shift: hydrogen’s stepping into the spotlight. On September 24, 2025, Cavendish Hydrogen ASA revealed it snagged a roughly €1.3 million deal with PAK-PCE H2 Stations, part of the Polsat Plus stable, to give the Rybnik hydrogen fueling station a major facelift. It’s a clear sign that cities are doubling down on hydrogen infrastructure as they race toward zero-emission technology.

Scaling Up for Urban Fleet Growth

Rybnik might have cut its teeth as an industrial and mining hub in the Silesian Voivodeship, but today it’s zeroing in on cleaner transport. With 11 shiny Neso buses powered by fuel cell technology already in service, Rybnik’s hydrogen fleet has swelled to over 30 vehicles. To keep pace with this surge, the upgrade plans to:

Add a beefy compression module to crank hydrogen up to 700 bar for lightning-fast refueling.

Hook up an extra dispenser so buses and cars can top off at the same time, slashing wait times.

Embed smart safety sensors alongside a SCADA system for on-the-fly monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Since Q3 2023, Rybnik’s station has already pumped out more than 100,000 kg of hydrogen, filling up over 7,500 vehicles and cementing its role as a regional mobility powerhouse.

Strategic Moves in the Hydrogen Market

Cavendish Hydrogen ASA—ticker CAVEN on the Oslo Børs—has made a name by rolling out turnkey, modular stations in under six months. Their rapid-fire installations across the UK, Germany, and North America spotlight a simple mission: own the high-capacity hydrogen refueling segment.

Meanwhile, PAK-PCE H2 Stations already runs six hydrogen refueling sites in Poland, serving key city-to-city corridors. The Rybnik overhaul slots right alongside hubs in Warsaw, Poznań, and Gdańsk, knitting together a network that eases range anxiety and keeps service consistent nationwide.

It’s a classic public-private win: tapping into EU perks like the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) and the Clean Hydrogen Partnership to streamline financing and cut red tape.

Technical Corner: How It Works

This Rybnik upgrade is a blend of mechanical muscle and digital smarts:

Compression Module : Pumps hydrogen to 700 bar, meaning a 40 kg bus tank goes from empty to full in under five minutes.

: Pumps hydrogen to 700 bar, meaning a 40 kg bus tank goes from empty to full in under five minutes. Storage Tanks : Bigger buffer capacity guarantees a steady supply, even on the busiest days.

: Bigger buffer capacity guarantees a steady supply, even on the busiest days. Dispensers : Dual-feed nozzles handle both heavy-duty buses and passenger cars, future-proofing the station.

: Dual-feed nozzles handle both heavy-duty buses and passenger cars, future-proofing the station. SCADA & Safety: A centralized dashboard keeps tabs on pressure, temperature, and flow, triggers maintenance alerts, and can shut everything down in an emergency.

Onboard, fuel cell technology in those Neso buses turns stored hydrogen into electricity—no emissions except a puff of water vapor, perfect for zero-emission technology in the city.

Policy Landscape

National and EU rules are converging to fast-track hydrogen mobility. AFIR obliges member states to dot core transport routes with hydrogen stations. Poland’s Recovery and Resilience Plan has footed part of the bill for clean transport, using EU cohesion funds as co-financing. That regulatory tailwind slashes risk and speeds up station rollouts.

Regional Impact & Future Outlook

The Rybnik upgrade isn’t just a new refueling point—it’s a jumpstart for regional decarbonization:

Environmental : Slashes NOx and particulates, clearing up the air in an old industrial belt.

: Slashes NOx and particulates, clearing up the air in an old industrial belt. Economic : Spawns jobs in operations, maintenance, logistics, and local EPC contracting.

: Spawns jobs in operations, maintenance, logistics, and local EPC contracting. Social : Public outreach during the launch will demystify green hydrogen and win community buy-in.

: Public outreach during the launch will demystify and win community buy-in. Supply Chain: Steady demand—tens of tonnes of hydrogen a month—could lure electrolyzer makers to set up shop locally, cutting import needs.

Poland’s 2021 hydrogen strategy aims for 2.5 GW of electrolyzer capacity by 2030. Stations like Rybnik are key to de-risking private bets on hydrogen production and distribution.

Challenges & Considerations

Even with strong support, a few hurdles remain:

Logistics : Syncing tanker deliveries with on-site storage limits takes careful scheduling.

: Syncing tanker deliveries with on-site storage limits takes careful scheduling. Safety Protocols : High-pressure hydrogen demands strict inspections and crew training to prevent leaks or fires.

: High-pressure hydrogen demands strict inspections and crew training to prevent leaks or fires. Economic Viability : Station profits hinge on hydrogen prices, which can swing with power markets and carbon costs.

: Station profits hinge on hydrogen prices, which can swing with power markets and carbon costs. Regulatory Alignment : EU directives like AFIR still need local tweaks—delays there can stall funding or permits.

: EU directives like AFIR still need local tweaks—delays there can stall funding or permits. Competition: Other European players are eyeing the same prime locations, which can drive up EPC quotes.

Looking Ahead

Set to go live in Q1 2026, Rybnik will be under the microscope. Watch for:

Operational stats—throughput and uptime figures.

Market buzz—interest from haulage firms and corporate fleets.

Expansion moves—will Cavendish and PAK-PCE H2 replicate this playbook elsewhere?

Policy windfalls—new grants from Horizon Europe or fresh national subsidies.

If Rybnik nails it, this could become the template for hydrogen-led urban transport across Eastern Europe, helping post-coal regions chart a cleaner course forward.

About Cavendish Hydrogen ASA

Cavendish Hydrogen ASA is a Norway-based trailblazer in hydrogen infrastructure, specializing in design, supply, installation, commissioning, and operation of high-capacity hydrogen fueling stations. Traded on the Oslo Børs, the company’s goal is clear: leading the European and North American markets with rapid, reliable solutions for the green hydrogen era.