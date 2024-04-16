Charbone hits new milestone in its green hydrogen storage project

An essential component for the storage of green H2 has been built and is ready to be transported.

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH), announced that a vital piece of equipment that is part of its project to store green hydrogen, has been constructed and is ready to be delivered to the company’s flagship site in Quebec.

State-of-the-art storage tubes.

Charbone has taken an outside-of-the-box approach to develop a modular green hydrogen plant. The company is using state-of-the-art storage tubes, fabricated by a leading high-pressure tube manufacturer in North America. These tubes were created to purposely manage significantly higher pressures compared to others currently found on the market.

Charbone compression standards were utilized to boost and optimize safe hydrogen storage capacity, as well as lower transportation and cost of delivery. The company ordered different hydrogen production components for its flagship facility.

“Our unique approach to modular green hydrogen plant development allows us to move fast,” commented Charbone CEO, Dave Gagnon in a recent news release. The CEO added that with only months away from launching production, he’s proud of the dedication shown by the Charbone team.

The flagship green hydrogen facility is slated to be operational summer 2024.

Charbone, North America’s only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, chose the Quebecois city of Sorel-Tracy, for the location of its flagship green hydrogen site, which is located along Highway 30’s “Steel Highway”.

The Quebec-based company intends to have its facility – The Sorel-Tracy Green Hydrogen Project – up and running by this summer. This will give Charbone a “first-mover” advantage with production beginning in the third quarter of 2024.

Production will kick off with a phased approach that will gradually speed up to generate about 200kg of green hydrogen per day once maximum capacity is reached.

The goal of the facility is to accommodate industrial uses and replace gray hydrogen, produced by fossil fuels, with clean, renewable and reliable alternative power.

Scaling up hydrogen production across North America.

There are many green hydrogen companies around the world focused on building and operating green hydrogen plants to help decarbonize the industrial, commercial, institution, and mobility sectors. What makes Charbone Hydrogen’s approach different is its strategy to develop modular and expandable hydrogen facilities that produce green and low carbon intensity dihydrogen molecules.

The company’s goal is to deliver 16 modular and scalable green H2 production facilities in strategic regions throughout North America by the start of the next decade.

