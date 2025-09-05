Charbone Hydrogen Supercharges Sorel-Tracy Facility

Tired of hearing “green hydrogen: coming soon”? Buckle up! Charbone Hydrogen just cranked up its Sorel-Tracy project with ready-to-go hydrogen production gear—no more decades-long countdown. On September 4, 2025, they signed an Asset Purchase Agreement to pick up fully operational production and refuelling equipment from Harnois Énergies. What does that mean? By Q4, industrial clients across Quebec will be tapping into ultra-high purity hydrogen straight from a plant fueled 100% by clean Hydro-Québec hydropower.

Historic Turn in Hydrogen

Canada’s hydrogen story is a masterclass in reinvention. Back in 2015, we churned out 1.1 million tonnes of gray hydrogen via steam methane reforming. Fast-forward to today, and federal net-zero targets paired with Quebec’s 2022 Hydrogen Strategy (1 GW electrolyzer capacity by 2030) have flipped the script. Charbone Hydrogen is riding this wave of incentives, booming corporate demand, and investors craving real decarbonization.

Out with the Old, In with the New!

For years, Canada leaned on centralized, fossil-based reformers. That playbook is obsolete. Now, Quebec’s hydropower surplus runs electrolyzers that split H₂O into H₂ and O₂ with zero carbon footprint. Charbone’s plug-and-play approach repurposes proven gear, slashing lead times and trimming capex.

Why Sorel-Tracy Is the Sweet Spot

Sorel-Tracy isn’t just a scenic riverside town. This industrial hub on the St. Lawrence River offers:

A 35,315-strong community of skilled workers

A deep-water port perfect for bulk shipments

Built-in water intake systems for electrolyzers

A live Hydro-Québec grid connection and metering already in place

Once known for steel and metallurgy, the city is rebooting itself as a clean-energy leader.

Speed-Dial to Commercial Sales

Why wait years to build from scratch? Charbone Hydrogen’s “plug-and-play” plan shaves months off the timeline by reusing battle-tested hardware. Here’s the money talk:

CAD $1M private placement at $0.06 per unit (one share + one $0.08 warrant). Half of it’s already closed, with the next tranche due October 15, 2025.

at $0.06 per unit (one share + one $0.08 warrant). Half of it’s already closed, with the next tranche due October 15, 2025. Finder’s warrants to keep cash in the tank

to keep cash in the tank USD $50M non-dilutive facility standing by for the next growth phase

They kicked off relocations and upgrades immediately, and those first industrial ultra-high purity hydrogen deliveries are on schedule for Q4 2025.

The Magic Ingredient

Here’s where it gets cool: renewable hydroelectricity powers electrolyzers that split water into hydrogen and oxygen. Purification skids then crank it up to 99.999% purity—true industrial grade. This hydrogen production model serves everything from fuel-cell fleets and semiconductor fabs to specialty metal processing and next-gen refueling stations.

Strategic Partners & Momentum

Charbone isn’t flying solo. They’ve teamed up with:

Harnois Énergies supplying the battle-tested equipment

supplying the battle-tested equipment Hydro-Québec delivering clean, reliable electrons

delivering clean, reliable electrons An ABB partnership to boost North American production networks

to boost North American production networks Public listings on TSX Venture, OTCQB, and Frankfurt for global financing access

This lineup de-risks the rollout and turbocharges their momentum.

Financing with Finesse

Their funding recipe—mixing equity, non-dilutive debt, and finder’s warrants—keeps dilution low and execution nimble. In an industry ravenous for capital, that’s a real edge.

Impact That Resonates

This isn’t just another line on the balance sheet—it’s a circular-economy win:

Creates new local jobs and training opportunities

Scales Quebec’s green hydrogen expertise

Reduces embodied carbon by reusing gear

Slashes over 70,000 tonnes of CO₂e each year compared to gray hydrogen

Local leaders are already talking boosted revenues, a stronger clean-tech reputation, and hands-on skills programs. Of course, offtake deals and permits have their hurdles, but early cash flows should calm those nerves.

Zooming Out: A New Hydrogen Era

The Sorel-Tracy plant is a snapshot of a much bigger shift:

Modular plants close to customers

Renewable electrons powering electrolyzers coast-to-coast

Decentralized supply slashing costs and lead times

Alignment with federal net-zero goals and Quebec’s hydrogen strategy

This blueprint could redefine industrial decarbonization across the board.

Final Shot: Ready for the Next Step?

Charbone Hydrogen is set to kick off its first industrial ultra-high purity hydrogen sales by Q4 2025. With funding locked, equipment en route, and Quebec’s hydropower grid at its back, they’ve cracked the code on fast-tracked deployment. Investors, industry leaders, and policymakers—it’s your move. The green hydrogen race just gained a clear frontrunner.