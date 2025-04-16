China Launches First Regional Hydrogen Truck Corridor, Backed by Sinopec and Dongfeng

China is making big moves in clean transportation with the launch of its first inter-provincial hydrogen trucking corridor. This groundbreaking project—led by Sinopec and Dongfeng Motor Corporation—puts hydrogen fuel cell trucks to work on long-haul routes, right out in the real world. The goal? Prove that fuel cell technology is the real deal when it comes to hauling heavy loads over serious distances—where batteries often just can’t keep up.

A joint push from hydrogen and heavy truck leaders

In this partnership, Sinopec is in charge of producing and delivering the green hydrogen, while Dongfeng provides the heavy-duty trucks built to run on it. The whole thing is backed by local governments that are throwing in support through easier regulations and financial incentives. It’s all part of China’s bigger push for carbon neutrality, and a direct shot at slashing emissions from the country’s logistics sector—one of the most energy-hungry in the world.

Turning vision into infrastructure

With hydrogen infrastructure expanding fast, and upgrades in fuel cell technology happening quickly, China’s showing it’s serious about using hydrogen fuel cells as more than just a lab experiment.