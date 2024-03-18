Over 50 clean H2 projects across 24 states to get DOE funding

The funding is for projects specific to electrolyzers, fuel cells and manufacturing processes.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced it will provide $750 million in funding to clean H2 research and development projects focused on electrolyzers, fuel cells and manufacturing processes. The $750 million will be taken from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law.

52 projects in 24 states.

The millions in funding will be split among 52 projects in 24 states. The hope is that the funding will accelerate clean H2 technology breakthroughs. Beyond that, the goal is also to support the DOE’s hydrogen hubs and other large-scale deployments.

According to the announcement from the DOE, the Clean H2 projects will support the advancement of electrolysis technologies, which is the device that splits hydrogen from water using electricity. The projects will also help to enhance manufacturing and recycling capabilities for clean hydrogen components and systems. This will directly lead to 1,500 new jobs.

The clean H2 projects with advanced technologies in various areas.

Specifically, the projects to receive DOE funding will advance clean H2 tech in the following areas:

Electrolyzer Component and Supply Chain Development

Low-Cost, High-Throughput Electrolyzer Manufacturing

Advanced Technology and Component Development

Advanced Manufacturing of Fuel Cell Assemblies and Stacks

Recovery and Recycling Consortium

Fuel Cell Supply Chain Development

The expectation is that the selected projects will boost US manufacturing capacity to generate 14 gigawatts of fuel cells annually, which is reportedly enough to power 15% of medium- and heavy-duty H2 trucks sold every year. It will also boost electrolyzer manufacturing to 10 gigawatts annually, which would generate an extra 1.3 million tons of clean hydrogen every year.

Support for the DOE’s hydrogen hubs.

This funding announcement comes just five months after the Biden-Harris administration announced its $7 billion investment in H2 hubs in seven regions around the US. The recently announced projects to receive funding will support the “long-term viability” of the Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs as well as other commercial-scale deployments in development.

Still, some wonder if these investments will be enough to help solve the many barriers that stand in the way of meaningful, wide-scale adoption of clean hydrogen across the nation.

FAQs on Hydrogen Hubs in the United States and the Recent Funding Announcement

Q1: What are hydrogen hubs? A: Hydrogen hubs are regional locations that focus on the production, transportation, and use of clean hydrogen. These hubs play a vital role in the advancement of clean energy technologies.

Q2: How much funding has the US Department of Energy (DOE) announced for clean hydrogen research and development projects? A: The DOE has announced it will provide $750 million in funding for clean hydrogen research and development projects.

Q3: What are the specific areas of focus for these funded projects? A: The funded projects are specific to electrolyzers, fuel cells, and manufacturing processes. They aim to advance clean hydrogen technology in areas like electrolyzer component and supply chain development, low-cost, high-throughput electrolyzer manufacturing, advanced technology and component development, and more.

Q4: How many projects will benefit from this funding? A: The funding will be split among 52 projects in 24 states.

Q5: What is the expected outcome of these projects? A: The expectation is that these projects will boost US manufacturing capacity to generate 14 gigawatts of fuel cells annually and boost electrolyzer manufacturing to 10 gigawatts annually. This would generate an extra 1.3 million tons of clean hydrogen every year.

Q6: How does this funding support the DOE’s hydrogen hubs? A: This funding will support the long-term viability of the DOE’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs and other commercial-scale deployments in development.

Q7: What was the Biden-Harris administration’s previous investment in hydrogen hubs? A: The Biden-Harris administration had previously announced a $7 billion investment in hydrogen hubs in seven regions around the US.

Q8: Will these investments be enough to overcome the barriers to wide-scale adoption of clean hydrogen? A: While these investments are crucial, some experts wonder if they will be enough to help solve the many barriers that stand in the way of meaningful, wide-scale adoption of clean hydrogen across the nation. Achieving this goal requires ongoing efforts and investments in technology development and infrastructure.