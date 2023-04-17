HyVelocity Hub seeks to rapidly scale clean hydrogen supply with DOE funding

The HyVelocity Hub team has applied for funding from the US Department of Energy’s $8 billion Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program, with its focus on the Gulf Coast in Texas and Southwest Louisiana. The initiative has over 90 supporters and aims to advance the global clean hydrogen market and accelerate the Department of Energy’s clean H2 goals.

The HyVelocity Hub team has put in an official application for funding from the US DOE’s $8 billion Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program, after the team received encouragement from the DOE to apply for the funding.

HyVelocity Hub has its sights set on the US Gulf Coast in Texas and Southwest Louisiana.

The HyVelocity team, which submitted its first concept paper back in November 2022, intends to swiftly scale clean hydrogen supply and demand along these areas of the Gulf Coast. It also plans to help deliver an abundance of clean energy that is reliable and affordable and bring valuable jobs to local communities.

According to HyVelocity Hub, the Gulf Coast is an ideal location for a clean hydrogen hub due to it already having multiple existing factors, such as a large concentration of hydrogen production assets, energy infrastructure that includes a network of 48 H2 production plants, more than 1,000 miles of dedicated hydrogen pipelines, and customers.

The clean hydrogen hub build’s on the Gulf Coast’s energy assets.

HyVelocity believes the clean H2 hub will offers many advantages including:

Leveraging federal investments to advance the global clean hydrogen market

Deliver the benefits of clean power to historically disadvantaged communities

Support the decarbonization of multiple sectors of the economy

Accelerate the Department of Energy’s clean H2 goals, such as Hydrogen Shot

“Scaling up clean hydrogen production, storage, and delivery systems will be vital for energy, environmental, and economic security for communities in the Gulf Coast region while ensuring that prosperity is accessible to all,” said GTI Energy President and CEO Paula A. Grant

HyVelocity has over 90 supporters

HyVelocity is led by GTI Energy, The Center for Houston’s Future, and the University of Texas at Austin, while its major project sponsors include AES Corporation, Air Liquide, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Mitsubishi Power, Orsted, and Sempra Infrastructure. It also has support from over 90 commercial, government, academic, and non-profit organizations.

“We are proud to collaborate with a diverse set of partners to lead the way in further building the hydrogen ecosystem to provide secure, low-carbon energy supplies and well-paying jobs to fuel local economies, with a particular emphasis on meeting the needs of underserved communities,” added Grant.

In addition to HyVelocity, the DOE has encouraged many other hubs to put in their applications for the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program.

