Clean Hydrogen Partnership Launches PDA Scheme to Boost Hydrogen Valleys Across Europe

On July, 2025, the Clean Hydrogen Partnership rolled out a brand-new Project Development Assistance (PDA) programme, aiming to fast-track the expansion of Hydrogen Valleys throughout the EU and Horizon Europe regions. These local hubs pull together everything from renewable hydrogen production to storage, delivery, and real-world use—especially in areas like transport and industry. The PDA gives selected projects hands-on consulting help to get them investment-ready and push them across the finish line toward their Final Investment Decision (FID). There’s room for up to 15 grants, and the window to apply closes on 19 September 2025.

A Boost for Europe’s Green Hydrogen Future

The effort is backed by a powerhouse trio—Roland Berger, Worley, and Inycom—who’ll be teaming up to deliver the support. It’s all part of Europe’s bigger picture: the REPowerEU Plan and the European Green Deal. The goal? Speed up the shift to green hydrogen, cut down reliance on fossil fuels, and build a more resilient economy. It’s about making hydrogen infrastructure not just a buzzword, but a practical solution for industrial decarbonization and sustainable energy.

Want In? Info Session Coming Up

Thinking of applying? Mark your calendar—there’s an online info session happening on 18 July 2025, where interested teams can get the lowdown on what the programme offers and how to throw their hat in the ring. If you’ve got a project that can help make clean hydrogen part of everyday life, now’s the time to step up.