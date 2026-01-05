Colombia Opens Tender for Hydrogen Production Pilots under National Roadmap

The Government of Colombia has kicked off a nationwide call for proposals (CfP) aimed at piloting low-emission hydrogen technologies across transport, industry and power. As a key piece of Colombia’s 2021 Hydrogen Roadmap, it’s designed to shake up the energy mix, turbocharge local know-how and lay the groundwork for real industrial decarbonization.

Parameters of the Call for Proposals

This CfP is open for 60 days and is throwing the doors wide for everyone from scrappy startups and utility operators to OEMs and research institutes. The goal? Send in your best projects that deploy, tweak or trial cutting-edge hydrogen solutions. They’re especially keen on pilots that cover any of these areas:

Scale-up or modular electrolysis units powered by solar, wind or hybrid renewables;

units powered by solar, wind or hybrid renewables; Blending green hydrogen into existing natural gas pipelines at 1%–20% by volume;

into existing natural gas pipelines at 1%–20% by volume; On-site hydrogen storage—think compressed gas, liquid hydrogen or advanced carriers;

Fuel cell integration for stationary power, backup systems or heavy-duty transport;

Hybrid setups linking hydrogen production to carbon capture or bioenergy processes.

The government plans to put skin in the game, covering up to 30% of capex through grants or low-interest loans—provided you can prove real carbon reduction. Judges will weigh technical readiness, economic sense and environmental impact, with bonus points for ideas that can be rolled out across Colombia’s diverse regions.

Building on the 2021 Roadmap

Back in 2021, Colombia set out a phased strategy in its Hydrogen Roadmap: pilot projects from 2022 to 2025, scale-up hubs between 2026 and 2030, and export-ready production by 2031. Studies driving the plan predict renewable-powered hydrogen production costs dipping below $3 USD/kg in the early ’30s, thanks to our abundant solar and wind resources. Until now, hydropower has supplied around 60% of the mix, fossil gas 20%, with coal and oil filling out the rest. The hydrogen push is meant to shrink that gas slice and even out seasonal swings in hydropower.

So far, the aim is to hit 500 MW of electrolysis capacity and crank out 150,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030. This 2025 CfP is the bridge from theory to real-world operation, proving these technologies work at scale.

Promigas’ Trailblazing Blend Pilot

Promigas S.A. E.S.P. has already put the roadmap into action. In 2022, they kicked off a pilot at their Mamonal/Heroica Station in Cartagena, blending green hydrogen into the gas network. They started modestly—1,574 kg a year, at a 1%–2% blend—saving about 6 tonnes of CO₂ annually. They’re on track to scale up to 18 tonnes by 2026, gradually cranking up the blend and testing out safety checks, material durability and gas quality standards along the way.

Working hand-in-hand with local universities and the GreenGas Alliance, Promigas has been gathering real-time data on pipeline integrity, sensor calibration and customer feedback. Their insights are already feeding into draft regulations by the Comisión de Regulación de Energía y Gas (CREG).

Economic and Strategic Significance

By setting up a transparent, competitive process, the government is slashing investment risks and lighting a fire under private-sector involvement. Expected wins include:

Job creation in manufacturing, engineering and operations;

in manufacturing, engineering and operations; Supply chain development for electrolysers, compressors and storage vessels;

for electrolysers, compressors and storage vessels; Regional growth in port zones like Cartagena, boosting hydrogen export prospects;

in port zones like Cartagena, boosting hydrogen export prospects; Policy refinement around safety standards, tariffs and emissions accounting.

Major backers like the European Investment Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank have already signaled interest in financing big electrolyser projects—if those pilots make the grade. Public-private partnerships, modeled after Promigas’ collaborations, will help get projects across the “valley of death” from pilot to first-of-a-kind commercial plants.

Regulatory Framework and Safety

The CREG is drafting the rulebook for hydrogen blending—covering everything from max hydrogen concentrations in pipelines to sensor calibration and emergency response plans. Initial drafts cap pilot blends at 2%, with plans to ramp up to 10%–20% at demo sites. Key safety studies focus on material embrittlement, leak detection sensitivity and adjusted pressure guidelines. The CfP asks bidders to outline how they’ll comply with these upcoming standards, making sure projects hit the ground running when the regulations roll out.

Partnerships and Funding Flow

Early champions include the Inter-American Development Bank, which has earmarked up to $50 million in concessional loans for pilot-scale hydrogen hubs, and the European Investment Bank, which is eyeing electrolyser financing. The idea is to stitch together government agencies, universities and private firms—echoing Promigas’ alliance with the GreenGas Alliance—to spread risk and keep momentum going beyond the pilot phase.

Market Outlook and Export Potential

Colombia’s Atlantic and Pacific ports—especially Cartagena and Buenaventura—are perfectly positioned to become hydrogen export gateways. Analysts figure that by 2035, Latin America could send up to 7 million tonnes of green hydrogen to Europe and Asia, creating a multibillion-dollar market. At home, uses stretch from ammonia synthesis and methanol feedstock to hydrogen-powered heavy vehicles, driving domestic demand toward 150,000 tonnes a year by 2030.

Technical Spotlight: Electrolysis and Integration

Most proposals will probably lean on two workhorse techs: alkaline electrolyzers, known for reliability and lower upfront costs, and proton exchange membrane (PEM) systems, which handle variable renewables and deliver purer hydrogen. Up-and-coming solid oxide electrolyzers might also pop up in cogeneration pilots. Key performance markers include 60%–70% energy efficiency, stack lifetimes north of 60,000 hours and modular designs that let you scale up in stages. Since grid stability can be a roller-coaster, many pilots are expected to pair electrolysis with battery buffers or hybrid renewable setups to smooth out power hiccups.

These real-world trials will yield practical intel on both technical and economic fronts—exactly what policymakers and investors need to refine projections and trim costs over time.

Regional and Global Context

Geography is on Colombia’s side: strong onshore winds along the Caribbean coast, high-altitude solar in the Andes, plus a gas network that already reaches 38% of the market. With 3.7 million natural gas users in Colombia and another 1.1 million in Peru, Promigas’ network spans over a third of regional consumption. A population of 52 million with a per-capita income around $6,700 USD means there’s room for growing domestic demand alongside export dreams.

Globally, similar pilot schemes are popping up in Europe and Asia. Colombia, though, stands out by knitting hydrogen production into its existing gas infrastructure while building regulations as it goes. That integrated model could be a blueprint for other emerging economies eyeing hydrogen infrastructure development.

Challenges and Risks

No energy transition is smooth sailing. Adapting pipelines for hydrogen blends can run $100,000–200,000 USD per kilometre. Workforce shortages might slow project timelines, and land-use disputes or community pushback can throw wrenches in the works without transparent stakeholder engagement. Financing hinges on landing long-term offtake deals, and price competitiveness depends on steady declines in electrolysis equipment and renewable energy costs.

On top of that, fluctuating equipment prices and currency exchange rates add uncertainty. Robust risk assessments and insurance strategies will be vital to keep these macroeconomic factors in check.

Looking Ahead

Results from this CfP should land by Q2 2026, with pilot projects kicking off soon after. The insights will feed directly into the next roadmap phase, shaping policy tweaks and scale-up funding decisions.

If all goes well, successful pilots could unlock follow-on tenders for electrolyser manufacturing plants, sparking local industrialization and making Colombia a heavyweight in value creation across the hydrogen supply chain—from equipment assembly to gas compression and export logistics.

— The Analyst