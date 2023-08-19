Compressed Gas Association Hydrogen Standards – 70 Years in the Making

The Compressed Gas Association (CGA) has been at the forefront of hydrogen safety for nearly 70 years. In 1955, CGA published its first hydrogen standard, CGA G-5, Hydrogen. Since then, we’ve published a comprehensive library of hydrogen standards that cover the production, storage, transportation, and use of hydrogen.

Recognition and Impact of CGA’s Hydrogen Standards

CGA’s hydrogen standards are recognized as the gold standard for hydrogen safety. They are used by industry, government, and academia to ensure the safe use of hydrogen. CGA’s hydrogen standards are also used as the basis for international standards, such as those developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Regular Updates to CGA’s Hydrogen Standards for Relevance

CGA’s hydrogen standards are developed through a rigorous consensus process that includes participation from a wide variety of industry experts. This ensures that the standards are based on the latest scientific and technical knowledge which are updated on a regular basis to reflect new developments in the hydrogen industry. This ensures that the standards remain current and relevant.

Additional Resources Provided by CGA for Hydrogen Safety

In addition to its hydrogen standards, CGA also provides a variety of other resources to help ensure the safe use of hydrogen. These resources include educational materials, virtual and in-person events, and videos.

CGA is committed to providing the highest level of safety for hydrogen users. By developing and maintaining comprehensive hydrogen standards, CGA is helping to position hydrogen as a safe and reliable energy source.

Here are some of the benefits of using CGA hydrogen standards:

They are developed through a rigorous consensus process that ensures they are based on the latest scientific and technical knowledge.

They are updated to reflect new developments in the hydrogen industry.

They are recognized as the gold standard for hydrogen safety by industry, government, and academia.

They can help to reduce the risk of hydrogen incidents.

They can help to improve the efficiency and reliability of hydrogen systems.

CGA’s Commitment to Hydrogen Safety Through Standards and Resources

