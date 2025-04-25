ContiTech Scales Up Hydrogen Infrastructure with New Hose Production Line

ContiTech, a division of Germany’s Continental AG, is stepping deeper into the clean energy game with the launch of a brand-new production line dedicated to hydrogen hoses. It’s all part of a bigger push to support the worldwide shift to greener energy solutions—especially in the automotive, industrial, and energy industries—by making sure hydrogen can be transported safely and efficiently.

Designed for pressure, built for safety

Moving hydrogen safely is no small feat—especially when you’re dealing with the extreme pressure conditions found in fuel cell systems and refueling stations. That’s where hydrogen hoses come in. ContiTech’s latest designs are built to handle the job, using advanced multilayer construction and materials like PTFE that are specifically resistant to hydrogen and temperature swings. This tech isn’t just smart—it’s essential for keeping things safe and stable throughout the hydrogen infrastructure.

More than hoses—it’s a step toward industrial decarbonization

For ContiTech, this isn’t just about hoses—it’s a strategic move toward big-picture change. With decades of experience in material science, the company is now leaning into the global drive for industrial decarbonization. By expanding production and stepping up as a key player in the hydrogen infrastructure, ContiTech is helping lay the groundwork for a cleaner, more sustainable energy future. It’s also creating jobs and jumpstarting new manufacturing efforts along the way.

Strengthening the hydrogen value chain

As hydrogen production scales up and fuel cell technology becomes more widely adopted, having reliable, high-performing components like these hoses is crucial. By boosting production capacity now, ContiTech is making sure it’s ready to meet rising demand—and becoming a vital link in the growing hydrogen value chain while it’s at it.