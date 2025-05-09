CPH2 Passes Site Test on Membrane-Free Electrolyser, Targets Hydrogen Upscaling in 2025

May 9, 2025 0 By Bret Williams

Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH2) just hit a big milestone with its game-changing MFE110 electrolyser, successfully passing its first Site Acceptance Test (SAT) at a Northern Ireland Water site. The test knocked it out of the park, delivering 99.999% pure hydrogen and proving that on-site hydrogen production can be a real, viable option for public utility companies.

A fresh take on electrolysis

This isn’t just any old electrolyser—they’ve ditched traditional proton exchange membranes (PEM) and gone for a membrane-free design, which skips over a lot of the wear-and-tear issues that usually come with legacy tech. By teaming up with Lagan MEICA and ARUP, CPH2 has built a system that doesn’t just produce green hydrogen. It also puts the usually discarded oxygen byproduct to good use in wastewater treatment aeration, which could slash energy use by as much as 30%. That’s a huge win for both the bottom line and industrial decarbonization efforts.

Looking ahead: scaling up hydrogen production

And they’re just getting started. CPH2 is gearing up to roll out its larger, 1MW MFE220 electrolyser in late 2025, which could seriously ramp up clean hydrogen production on an industrial scale. Meanwhile, NI Water is already looking into using hydrogen for other things—like swapping out diesel fleet vehicles for zero-emission alternatives. If all goes well, this could become the blueprint for hydrogen infrastructure rollout across public services everywhere.

CategoryShort Hydrogen news

About The Author

Bret Williams is a writer and researcher with a passion for trains and renewable energy technology. With over 20 years of experience, he is a recognized expert in the field of sustainable energy, including waste to energy and hydrogen storage solutions. Growing up, Bret's love for trains sparked an interest in energy and transportation systems. This passion led him to explore the world of renewable energy, where he discovered his true calling. As a writer, Brett uses his knowledge and expertise to provide insightful articles and whitepapers on cutting-edge topics related to sustainable energy. Bret is a passionate advocate for the environment and believes that renewable energy is crucial to preserving our planet for future generations. He strives to promote the latest sustainable energy initiatives, new technologies, and emerging trends in the sector through his writing.

