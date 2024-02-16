Honda shows off first glimpse of its CR-V hydrogen vehicle prototype

A Hydrogen-powered version of Honda’s most popular car.

It’s no secret that Honda has been working on a CR-V hydrogen vehicle, and now new images released by the company reveal that the hydrogen fuel cell model of the popular CR-V compact SUV looks like a typical CR-V design, with the exception of a few differences in the front end.

The images show a vehicle colored in blue camouflage.

The images and video that has recently surfaced of the CR-V hydrogen prototype show a vehicle wrapped in a blue, hydrogen-molecule-camo-like pattern. Unsurprisingly, the vehicle has a very similar shape and design to its current gas and hybrid models. Visually, the most notable difference of the H2 model is the front-end of the vehicle. The grille shape and lower fascia are different compared to the other models and the headlights have been updated as well.

Of course, what truly separates the CR-V hydrogen vehicle from its hybrid and gasoline-powered cousins is that it will use a fuel cell unit. This unit will convert liquid hydrogen fuel into electricity to power an electric motor.

The CR-V hydrogen is more than just an H2 vehicle.

Unlike other hydrogen vehicles on the market, such as the Toyota Mirai and Hyundai Nexo, there’s more to Honda’s new hydrogen CR-V than meets the eye. In addition to its fuel cell capabilities, it reportedly has plug-in capabilities.

This means drivers will be able to plug in the CR-V to power up the small lithium-ion battery pack, which will supply power to the electric motor as well.

The vehicle’s specs have yet to be released.

How much power will the plug-in feature provide? Currently, that remains a mystery. The vehicle’s official specs have yet to be released by Honda. As such, it’s not known how much electric range the CR-V will have in regard to how many miles it can run on the battery alone before the dual hydrogen tanks take over. Still, this feature could help to alleviate range anxiety for US customers as a network of hydrogen refueling stations is mostly absent in the nation.

CR-V hydrogen vehicle sales to begin later this year.

The CR-V’s hydrogen fuel cell power unit is being built in the US as part of a joint venture between Honda and General Motors. Production is underway and the expectation is that these vehicles will be on sale later in 2024 in both the Japan and US markets.

However, in the US, it’s likely that the fuel cell CR-V will be available only in California, since it’s the only state with an established hydrogen refueling infrastructure.