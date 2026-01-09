Duke Energy Florida Launches DeBary Green Hydrogen Production System

Duke Energy Florida just flipped the switch on its DeBary Hydrogen Production Storage System in Volusia County, and they’re calling it the first U.S. demo that cranks out, tucks away and burns up to 100% green hydrogen at one utility-owned site. This setup marries a solar PV array, two electrolyzer modules, beefed-up hydrogen storage vessels and a retrofitted gas turbine—so clean energy is always on tap.

End-to-end integration : Sunlight drives on-site electrolysis and hydrogen production , then the gas is tucked into hydrogen storage tanks.

Project Blueprint

At DeBary—set against Central Florida’s sun-soaked flats—Duke Energy Florida already operates a utility-scale solar PV farm. Now, two unnamed electrolyzer racks siphon off that renewable juice, split water into oxygen (vented) and green hydrogen, then compress the gas into reinforced, high-pressure tanks.

When demand spikes or clouds roll in, the stored hydrogen isn’t just for show. It feeds straight into an adjacent natural gas turbine. Partnering with GE Vernova, Duke Energy gave the turbine a top-to-bottom tune-up—new burners, injectors and control systems—so it can flex between natural gas blends and 100% hydrogen firing.

Tech Under the Hood

Solar PV : Converts sunlight into electricity for both the grid and electrolysis .

Sector Context

Across Europe and Asia, pilots are spinning up hydrogen-turbine projects, but in the U.S., seeing production, storage and combustion all under one roof is rare. The Inflation Reduction Act and state decarbonization targets are nudging utilities like Duke Energy to test-drive low-carbon technologies.

Strategic Edge

This demo slots right into Duke Energy Florida’s broader playbook: diversify generation and boost reliability. Melissa Seixas, state president, calls DeBary a “cornerstone for diverse generation” that flexes with rising demand. Meanwhile, Reggie Anderson, VP of regulated and renewable energy, says safely dishing out clean power on demand could reset industry standards.

The utility expects to see:

Grid reliability : Dependable power during peaks or weather events.

Collateral Impacts

There’s real upside—less solar curtailment, pushed-out peaker builds and emissions cuts—but key stats on round-trip efficiency, cost per kilogram of hydrogen production and full lifecycle footprints are still under wraps. Hitting cost-effective hydrogen production will hinge on steady policy support and tech advances.

What’s Next

Over the next 12–18 months, Duke Energy will crunch performance and safety numbers. Regulators and market designers are watching closely: if DeBary delivers, we could see a wave of hydrogen infrastructure rollouts across Duke’s six-state territory, offering a fresh template for long-duration renewable storage.

About Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida serves roughly 2 million customers across central Florida. As part of Duke Energy Corporation, it contributes to a 54,800 MW portfolio focused on renewables, low-carbon fuels and grid resilience.

With DeBary, Duke Energy Florida is testing whether green hydrogen can step up as a mainstream tool to balance renewables, boost reliability and drive decarbonization.