Enertrag Advances 130 MW Green Hydrogen Production Hub in Brandenburg

Enertrag SE is setting the stage for a major energy transition with a brand-new green hydrogen production facility in Prenzlau, Brandenburg. With an eye on kicking things off by July 2025, the company has secured a strategic site for the landmark project and locked in support from the EU’s Hy2Infra (IPCEI) program. Backed by a €300 million investment, this is a bold move to scale up Europe’s hydrogen infrastructure and push Germany further down the road to industrial decarbonization.

Project at a Glance

Where: Prenzlau, Brandenburg, northeastern Germany

Prenzlau, Brandenburg, northeastern Germany Electrolysis Capacity: 130 MW total, starting with 60 MW

130 MW total, starting with 60 MW Annual Output: Up to 12,500 tonnes of green hydrogen

Up to 12,500 tonnes of Power Source: On-site wind and solar

On-site wind and solar Go Live: Targeted for mid-2025

Targeted for mid-2025 Funding: Part of the EU’s Hy2Infra package (€6.9 billion across seven countries)

Why It’s a Big Deal

One of the biggest hydrogen projects in eastern Germany, acting as a linchpin in a regional clean energy backbone

Built with future integration in mind—connected directly to Germany’s planned hydrogen pipeline network

Demand’s already high—Enertrag’s existing hydrogen production sites often can’t keep up

sites often can’t keep up Will serve a wide range of uses: industrial, heavy transport, and even help manage grid loads

How It Works: Powered by Electrolysis

So, what’s actually happening behind the scenes? The facility turns water into green hydrogen using electrolysis, powered mostly by wind energy from Brandenburg. It’s a two-phase rollout—starting with 60 MW of electrolyser capacity and scaling up to 130 MW. Once produced, the hydrogen will be loaded into pipelines or transported via trailers to reach customers in industries that are serious about decarbonizing. The oxygen that’s also produced? For now, it’s released into the air—highlighting how early we still are in fully capturing value across the hydrogen economy.

An Evolution for the Region

Brandenburg has been ahead of the curve when it comes to renewables and hydrogen tech, and Enertrag’s roots here run deep. The company set up one of Germany’s first green hydrogen plants in Prenzlau over a decade ago. This latest project? It’s the next chapter—with plans to link into Germany’s national hydrogen grid, support domestic demand, and move the needle on energy independence all at once.

More Than Just Clean Energy—It’s About Security and Strategy

Cuts down on Germany’s fossil fuel imports

Supplies hydrogen to tough-to-decarbonize industries—think steel, chemicals, and long-haul trucks

to tough-to-decarbonize industries—think steel, chemicals, and long-haul trucks Helps take pressure off the grid by soaking up excess renewable power when supply exceeds demand

EU’s IPCEI funding lowers investment risk and strengthens cross-border hydrogen infrastructure development

Boost for the Local Economy

This isn’t just a win for sustainability—it’s a major economic play, too. From planning and construction to operations and services, the project is expected to generate jobs and spark local economic activity. There’s also growing momentum around what’s being called the “Electrolysis Corridor” in eastern Germany, and this site is right in the thick of it. The goal? A network of interoperable hydrogen assets that work together across regions.

Looking Ahead

The plant is being built with room to grow. As demand soars—already outpacing supply at some of Enertrag’s current locations—the facility is ready to scale. But this isn’t just about one site. The real vision is bigger: create a replicable, flexible model that can help lead Europe’s green hydrogen rollout. With solid political backing, real-world demand, and technology that’s ready for prime time, Prenzlau could shape the blueprint for what hydrogen infrastructure looks like across the continent.

Bottom line: Enertrag’s new facility isn’t just another big energy project—it’s a major building block in Europe’s clean energy future. From its smart integration with renewables to its focus on real industrial impact, this is what the shift to green hydrogen looks like when it’s firing on all cylinders.

Meet the Company Behind It

Enertrag SE has been in the game since 1992 and knows a thing or two about renewables. Based in Dauerthal, Enertrag combines wind, solar, and hydrogen with a deep bench in tech development and project management. The company oversees thousands of megawatts in renewable energy and has long been a trailblazer when it comes to blending hydrogen production into the energy mix.