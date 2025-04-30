First Public Hydrogen Appoints New COO as It Scales Hydrogen Production and Dispensing Network

FPH2 Welcomes New COO to Take Operations to the Next Level

First Public Hydrogen (FPH2) is stepping into a new chapter with the appointment of Lorraine Paskett as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). This move marks a big shift—from laying down strategies to actually rolling up sleeves and getting things done—as the company gears up to build out its nationwide network of hydrogen production and dispensing stations to support the growing market for fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

This leadership addition isn’t just about adding a title—it’s a clear sign that FPH2 is getting serious about boots-on-the-ground execution. Paskett brings a strong track record and will be right at the heart of managing the day-to-day operations, making sure everything from logistics to regulatory compliance flows smoothly while keeping things on track technically, too.

Targeting the Real Challenges of Hydrogen Infrastructure

Let’s face it—hydrogen infrastructure in the U.S. has been slow to get moving. One of the biggest hurdles? Simply not having enough places to fuel up. And on top of that, not enough people jumping on board with FCEVs yet. That’s where FPH2 wants to flip the script. By building out accessible hydrogen fueling options while keeping reliability and convenience in mind, they’re aiming to knock down both of those roadblocks at once.

Hydrogen’s Momentum in a Zero-Emission Future

More broadly, FPH2’s latest move speaks to something bigger: the rising momentum behind industrial decarbonization and a cleaner transport future. With technologies like electrolysis and more efficient hydrogen production methods gaining traction, the sector’s beginning to feel less like science fiction and more like a real solution. Bringing in leadership to drive actual infrastructure deployment shows growing confidence that hydrogen has a serious role to play in getting to zero emissions—and FPH2 clearly wants to lead that charge.