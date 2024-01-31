Through the FCHEA Yamaha will back multiple technology solutions.

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, announced it has become a member of the Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA), and will join hydrogen producers, infrastructure providers, engineering firms and others, as part of the company’s plan to pursue multiple technology solutions to reach its carbon neutrality goal.

FCHEA is a national industry association for H2 energy and fuel cell tech in the US.

Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association was created over 30 years ago and strives to provide a consistent industry voice to US regulators and policymakers, with a focus of driving support at state and federal levels. The goal of FCHEA is to lead national advocacy to encourage every level of government to support the research, development and deployment of hydrogen and fuel cell technology.

Additionally, the organization aims to provide the industry with a voice in shaping codes, regulations and standards to allow commercial growth of the technology, while making certain to maintain the highest levels of consumer safety and satisfaction. Currently, FCHEA represents over 100 leading organizations advancing the production, distribution and use of clean, safe and reliable hydrogen energy.

“We are very excited to welcome Yamaha to the association. Having an innovative company with a strong foundation in multiple mobility sectors focus on hydrogen is a tremendous asset for FCHEA and the hydrogen industry at large,” said Frank Wolak, FCHEA President and CEO, in a recent news release.

Yamaha is dedicated to advancing fuel cell and hydrogen energy technologies.

“Yamaha plans to work diligently with FCHEA to advance hydrogen energy and fuel cell policies,” said Martin Peters, Director, Yamaha Marine External Affairs, who will serve on the FCHEA’s board of directors.

“There is much to be done to prepare the future of decarbonizing the recreational boating and outdoor space, technically and in legislation and policy,” Peters added. “We look forward to working as a team with FCHEA and its member companies. We hope others in our industry will join us.”

Decarbonizing the marine industry.

Beyond its involvement with the FCHEA, Yamaha recently announced it is developing a hydrogen outboard motor. Furthermore, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, its parent company, intends to acquire all shares of Torqeedo, an electric outboard company.

Yamaha continues to be at the forefront of concentrated efforts within the US marine industry – especially the recreational marine industry – to decrease marine emissions and increase fuel cell efficiency.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.