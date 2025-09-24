Fuel Cell Technology: Bloom Energy’s 65kW SOFC Secures ABS Approval, Driving Zero-Emission Marine Power

We’re excited to share that Bloom Energy’s 65kW Marine Power Module just snagged ABS Type Approval for marine use—the very first solid oxide fuel cell to do so. After a three-year grind of more than 1,200 shock, vibration, fire-safety and environmental tests, ABS gave it the green light for structural toughness, safe ventilation and secure fuel supply out on the open seas.

60% Electrical Efficiency : That blows the 40–45% numbers from typical diesel generators out of the water.

: That blows the 40–45% numbers from typical diesel generators out of the water. 30% Carbon Reduction : Proven aboard the MSC World Europa, cutting CO₂ by nearly a third.

: Proven aboard the MSC World Europa, cutting CO₂ by nearly a third. Fuel Flexibility : Optimized for LNG today, with upgrades on the roadmap for hydrogen, clean ammonia or blended fuels—perfect for boosting hydrogen fuel cells and future hydrogen infrastructure.

: Optimized for LNG today, with upgrades on the roadmap for hydrogen, clean ammonia or blended fuels—perfect for boosting hydrogen fuel cells and future hydrogen infrastructure. Retrofit-Friendly : Slides into existing engine rooms without major structural overhauls.

: Slides into existing engine rooms without major structural overhauls. Reduced Maintenance: Almost no moving parts means up to 40% fewer service visits, trimming OPEX.

Since maritime shipping accounts for nearly 3% of global greenhouse gases while handling over 80% of world trade, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set its sights on net-zero CO₂ by 2050. With this ABS-certified module, ship operators can finally tick off IMO targets, EU Emissions Trading System rules and new air-quality zones—stepping firmly into the era of zero-emission technology.

Technical Deep Dive: The SOFC Edge

At the core of this fuel cell technology is a ceramic electrolyte—yttria-stabilized zirconia—that shuttles oxygen ions at 600–1,000°C. Inside, LNG is internally reformed into hydrogen (H₂) and carbon monoxide (CO) before hitting the cells, letting you dodge combustion losses and hit over 60% conversion efficiency.

Robust Stack Design : Vibration-tuned and shock-tested to shrug off North Atlantic storms, with salt-spray coatings guarding key components.

: Vibration-tuned and shock-tested to shrug off North Atlantic storms, with salt-spray coatings guarding key components. Thermal Management & CHP : Integrated heat exchangers capture waste heat for onboard “hotel loads,” driving total efficiency above 85%.

: Integrated heat exchangers capture waste heat for onboard “hotel loads,” driving total efficiency above 85%. Rapid Load Response: Thermal buffers and dynamic controls let you dial up or down in a snap, ideal for maneuvering or sudden peak demands.

With stack lifetimes between 40,000 and 80,000 hours and zero pistons, valves or compressors, you’ll enjoy longer stretches between overhauls and far less downtime—another win for industrial decarbonization.

Strategic Partnerships Fuel Momentum

Bloom Energy isn’t going solo. They’ve teamed up with leading ship operators and yards to supercharge marine industrial decarbonization:

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines & Samsung Heavy Industries : A 300kW SOFC system set to debut on an LNG carrier in 2027—one of the first megawatt-scale marine fuel cell installations.

& : A 300kW SOFC system set to debut on an LNG carrier in 2027—one of the first megawatt-scale marine fuel cell installations. Chantiers de l’Atlantique: Their 150kW module on the MSC World Europa cut CO₂ by 28% and NOx by 35% during a six-week trial. Now, an MoU is exploring 1–5MW installs for large cruise and ro-pax vessels.

These projects directly tackle the IMO’s Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rules, giving operators retrofit-ready compliance even before hydrogen bunkering scales up.

Case Study: MSC World Europa

Early in 2023, the cruise liner MSC World Europa plugged in Bloom’s 150kW module to power lighting, HVAC and galley systems. Over a six-week Mediterranean stint, it cut diesel run-time by 25%, slashed CO₂ by 28% and NOx by 35%, all verified by independent auditors—proof that hydrogen fuel cells can deliver on heavy-lift promises.

Policy Drivers and Industry Outlook

The IMO’s 2023 greenhouse gas strategy includes a 2030 mid-term review and cements net-zero by 2050.

Europe’s Fit for 55 package brings shipping into its Emissions Trading System from 2024, making carbon pricing a real factor on intra-EU voyages.

Regional schemes—like California’s low-carbon fuel standard—are popping up, incentivizing low-emission powertrains in ferries and short-sea shipping.

Economic and Environmental Impacts

Operators are seeing 20–30% fuel savings at cruise speeds, which turns into payback periods of 4–7 years depending on route and fuel costs. Plus, the SOFC cuts NOx and SOx, helping vessels meet Emission Control Area (ECA) rules without splurging on shore-power upgrades.

Supply-Chain Growth: Surge in demand for high-performance ceramics and rare-earth materials. Port Air Quality: Zero-emission technology at berth slashes local pollution, boosting community health. Fuel Infrastructure: Hybrid bunkering hubs for LNG, hydrogen and ammonia become more viable.

Considerations for Shipowners

Fuel Infrastructure : LNG bunkering is established, while green hydrogen and ammonia networks are just getting started—hybrid setups allow phased transitions.

: LNG bunkering is established, while green hydrogen and ammonia networks are just getting started—hybrid setups allow phased transitions. Space & Weight : SOFC stacks are compact but need dedicated room for thermal management and ventilation.

: SOFC stacks are compact but need dedicated room for thermal management and ventilation. Crew Training: Electrochemical systems and high-temperature safety protocols demand specialized expertise.

Next Steps for Marine Decarbonization

Pilot programs are expanding into container ships, offshore support vessels and harbor tugs to fine-tune integration best practices. Keep an eye on regulatory updates from the IMO, EU and regional ports—they could unlock incentives just as hydrogen and ammonia bunkering ramp up. With this ABS-approved platform, shipowners can fast-track their journey to true zero-emission technology and hit key industrial decarbonization milestones.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy, founded in 2001 and headquartered in California, designs and manufactures solid oxide fuel cells for marine, industrial and commercial power. Their Energy Server™ architecture is renowned globally for high efficiency, fuel flexibility and rock-solid reliability, making it a linchpin in the push toward clean energy and sustainable shipping.