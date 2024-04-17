Advait and TECO 2030 are working together on hydrogen fuel cells

Advait and TECO 2030 are working together on hydrogen fuel cellsApril 17, 2024
The companies are collaborating on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the units
Indian company Advait Infratech and Norwegian company TECO 2030 have agreed to work together to create and commercialize hydrogen fuel cells based.
The units they produce will be based on TECO 2030 technology
TECO 2030 is a developer of PEM hydrogen fuel cells and PEM H2 fuel cell modules for use in heavy duty applications such as zero carbon emission shipping.
Advait Infratech, on the other hand, provides end-to-end power transmission, substation, and telecommunication infrastructure solutions. It has been expanding into clean energy as well.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to solidify the collaboration between the two companies.
The companies will form a joint venture for hydrogen fuel cells
The collaboration between Advait and TECO 2030 will result in a joint venture that will be based in India. That joint venture will focus on the development, manufacture and commercialization of the technology for hydrogen fuel cells already being used by TECO 2030. This will occur within the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which is comprised of Sri Lanka, India, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, and Pakistan.
The new joint venture will be able to benefit from the recent incentive allocation won by Advait Infratech earlier in 2024, which will fund the company with an additional INR 1.48 billion (USD $17.87 million). The company is receiving the funds through Solar Energy Corp. of India’s (SECI) auction to install 1.5 GW of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity throughout the country.
The Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) program tendered that capacity.
Advait’s other agreements
Advait Infratech has been making notable moves in clean and renewable energy, particularly when it comes to H2. It has signed other MoUs as well, with a focus on H2.
Most notably is the collaboration into which it has entered with Chinese manufacturer GuoFu Hydrogen Energy Equipment. That company’s focus is on H2 energy equipment and other products related to that category.
Similarly, Advait has also signed with German company Carbon Technology Energy (CTE) for the development of a new type of prototype hydrogen fuel cell.
Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!