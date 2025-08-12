Green Hydrogen and Marine Carbon Removal Get US$11.6M Boost from Temasek Trust’s C3H

A Powerhouse Funding Round

Back on August 12, 2025, we saw a big move when Singapore-based Temasek Trust’s Catalytic Capital for Climate and Health (C3H) took the lead on an US$11.6 million Series A for Equatic. Tag-teaming with Kibo Invest, this round also welcomed heavy-hitters like the Aga Khan Foundation, Stacey Nicholas, filmmaker Adam McKay, Lee Cooper and Grantham Neglected Climate Opportunities.

Turning Seawater Into Resources

At the core, Equatic uses its patented seawater electrolysis trick to turn CO₂ into solid carbonate minerals that sink and stay put in the ocean—a clever spin on marine carbon removal. Plus, it snags hydrogen gas for hydrogen production on the side. Pilot runs with PUB (Singapore’s National Water Agency) and a trial in Los Angeles didn’t just work—they ran smoothly, met tough ISO 14064-aligned monitoring standards, and earned the thumbs-up from Isometric and Puro.earth.

Building a Carbon-Cutting Plant

With this new cash injection, Equatic’s gearing up to build a standalone plant that can yank 100,000 tonnes of CO₂ out of our waters every year, all while churning out green hydrogen. They’re also beefing up production of critical electrolyser components and lining up everything from permits to parts. Founded by Gaurav N. Sant, this outfit—once called SeaChange—grabbed S$1 million in Temasek Foundation’s Liveability Challenge (2021) and nearly snagged an Earthshot Prize in 2024.

Charting the Future of Climate Tech

This round really shows how hot the combo of carbon removal and green hydrogen has become. By packaging rock-solid carbon credits with future hydrogen sales, Equatic’s not just chasing one win—they’re stacking their deck for steady revenues and top-notch Monitoring, Reporting & Verification (MRV). With rules tightening and demand for zero-emission hydrogen off the charts, their playbook could become the go-to blueprint for scaling climate tech.

Source Temasek trust