Green Hydrogen Boost: Heraeus to Launch Platinum-Catalysed PEM Labs in Shanghai

Shanghai Welcomes Cutting-Edge Hydrogen Labs

We’re just around the corner from October 26, 2025, when Heraeus Precious Metals will cut the ribbon on its brand-new hydrogen systems labs in Shanghai. It’s the company’s first big push into Asia’s hydrogen R&D scene, complementing its established hub in Hanau. These facilities are built around platinum-catalysed proton exchange membrane (PEM) stacks for green hydrogen, arriving right as China locks renewable hydrogen targets into its 2025 energy law. In other words, Beijing is treating hydrogen production as a cornerstone of its zero-emission roadmap.

According to Dr. Philipp Walter, head of Business Line Hydrogen Systems, this isn’t a static lab tour. Think pilot-scale electrolyser test benches, fuel cell evaluation rigs, and a dedicated zone for catalyst recycling trials. Their goal? Go from first-look catalyst screening to full-module testing in under six months. Plus, they’re beefing up the local squad by drawing talent from Shanghai’s top universities and scrappy clean-tech startups—aiming to spark a real innovation ecosystem.

And they’re not the only game in town. Heavy-equipment powerhouse SANY has laid down a marker: they’re targeting PEM electrolysers that hit an unverified cost of $138 per kilowatt in two years. Meanwhile, China Energy Engineering Corporation is steering a massive tender for 125 PEM units destined for green hydrogen plants across multiple provinces. Taken together, these moves show just how fast China is revving up its hydrogen capabilities, from pilot labs to full-scale deployment.

Inside Platinum-Catalysed PEM Electrolysis

At the heart of it all is electrolysis. In a PEM electrolyser, a thin polymer membrane coated on both sides with platinum-group metal catalysts splits water into hydrogen at the cathode and oxygen at the anode once electricity flows. Platinum does more than speed up reactions—it guarantees super-pure hydrogen and lets you build compact, modular units. That modularity is a game-changer when you’re pairing stacks with variable renewable sources; they can ramp up or down on a dime with minimal maintenance.

In Shanghai, researchers are experimenting with next-gen catalyst blends that could slash platinum loading by up to 50 percent—one of the biggest levers for trimming costs. They’ve got electron microscopes, in-situ spectroscopy, and mass spectrometry all aimed at mapping degradation pathways in real time. By tweaking alloy recipes, support structures, and membrane formulations on the fly, they’re racing to close the infamous “valley of death” between academic breakthroughs and commercial stacks.

Building a Hydrogen Ecosystem

Shanghai’s broader innovation scene around hydrogen infrastructure is just as impressive. The municipal government has set aside pilot zones in Yangpu and Pudong for fueling stations and microgrid trials. Partnerships with Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Fudan University promise a steady flow of PhD projects, while vocational colleges are churning out technicians adept at building and maintaining electrolysers. Add in joint ventures with local gas suppliers and tentative talks with Sinopec and CNPC, and you’ve got a fast track to rolling out a citywide distribution network.

Global Ramifications and Risks

This push in Shanghai ties into a worldwide shift toward industrial decarbonization. Steelmakers in Sweden and Australia are eyeing hydrogen-based reduction, chemical firms in Norway are betting on green ammonia, and logistics hubs in Chile are testing hydrogen-powered fleets. Breakthroughs here could ripple across continents, driving down costs and speeding up adoption.

But it’s not all smooth sailing. The heavy reliance on platinum-group metals brings supply chain headaches—mining in South Africa and Russia faces environmental scrutiny, and price swings can upend cost models. Plus, hooking intermittent renewables into this equation means you need robust hydrogen storage solutions and smart-grid orchestration to keep supply and demand in sync. Still, with China’s policy incentives—courtesy of the 2025 energy law, provincial subsidies, and hefty equipment tenders—the groundwork looks solid.

Comparative Edge

Sure, Germany’s HZB and the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) boast top-tier research. What sets Shanghai apart is its emphasis on integrated stack validation under real-world temperature and pressure cycles. This hands-on approach could accelerate global tech harmonization, set new industry benchmarks, and foster mutual recognition of performance metrics.

Looking Ahead

By mid-2026, Heraeus aims to fire up a 1 MW electrolyser at a coastal renewable park in Guangdong. If it delivers the goods, that setup could become the blueprint for plants across Asia and Europe—linking green hydrogen to ammonia production and even powering next-gen shipping fuels. As these labs spring to life, Shanghai cements its role as a global hydrogen R&D hub, and Heraeus positions itself as a key ally in China’s net-zero journey. We’re standing on the edge of a new chapter in sustainable energy, and who would’ve thought a few grams of platinum might tip the scales?

We’ll be watching those pilot modules like hawks to see how they handle the rigors of large-scale electrolysis—and whether policy keeps pace with these technological leaps. One thing’s for sure: the global hydrogen landscape just got a whole lot more exciting.