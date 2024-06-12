Monumental green hydrogen delivery agreement struck between TotalEnergies and Air Products

The agreement marks a first for the two companies.

TotalEnergies and Air Products have joined forces to deliver green hydrogen to Europe to help decarbonize the continent’s refineries. The 15-year agreement, which includes an annual supply of 70,000 tons of green H2 in Europe, is slated to begin by the start of the next decade.

The hydrogen will come from Air Products’ global supply network.

As part of the agreement, Air Products, a world-leading industrial gases company and global leader in hydrogen supply, will reportedly deliver green hydrogen from its global supply network directly to TotalEnergies’ Northern European refineries’ doorstep.

This hydrogen will help to slash European emissions. In fact, an estimated 700,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions are expected to be avoided annually.

TotalEnergies agreement with Air Products marks TotalEnergies’ first step toward reaching its goal of lowering net greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 from the company’s operated oil and gas operations (Score 1+2), compared to 2015 levels.

Green hydrogen is key to TotalEnergies decarbonization strategy.

TotalEnergies is a global integrated company that produces and markets various energies, including oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gasses, renewable and electricity. The company is committed to cleaning up its operations and is focusing on decarbonizing its refineries in Europe. One of the ways it plans to make this happen is by using green hydrogen or low-carbon hydrogen. The expectation is for this move to aid in the reduction of its carbon emissions by about five million tons a year by 2030.

With the goal to fully decarbonize the hydrogen it uses in its European refineries, TotalEnergies launched a call for tenders for the supply of 500,000 tons of green H2 annually, back in September of last year.

“This deal with Air Products, the first signed following the call for tenders launched last year, is a steppingstone towards our goal of decarbonizing the hydrogen used in TotalEnergies’ refineries in Northern Europe by the end of the decade,” said TotalEnergies CEO and Chairman, Patrick Pouyanné, in a recent news release.

More plans to work together.

Beyond this green hydrogen supply agreement, TotalEnergies and Air Products plan to collaborate on further Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) opportunities in the UK, France, and Poland.