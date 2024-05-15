Hysata makes history in Australia with critical green hydrogen production investment

A huge win for Hysata and Australia’s clean energy industry.

Hysata, an Australia-based developer of innovative electrolyzers for green hydrogen production, has made Australian clean technology history by closing the largest Series B funding, announcing an $111.3 million investment round.

Worldwide recognition unlocked.

The Series B funding round received strong support from major financial and strategic global investors, co-led by bp Ventures and Templewater, both of which invested $10 million. Other investors include Hostplus, IP Group Australia, BlueScopeX, Kiko Ventures (IP Group plc’s cleantech platform), Vestas Ventures, and Virescent Ventures (on behalf of Clean Energy Finance Corporation), among others. This makes Hysata’s milestone not only significant for the company in Australia, but it demonstrates that its groundbreaking high efficiency electrolyzer green hydrogen tech has garnered worldwide recognition.

Game-changing green hydrogen produciton.

The game-changing product from Hysata are high-efficiency electrolyzers (41.5 kwh/kg incl BoP) designed with simpler and less costly modular systems. The technology the company uses is a mix of science and engineering in a “unique capillary-fed alkaline electrolyzer”. The result is converting water to hydrogen using less energy than traditional tech.

The goal of the company is to develop these new electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen at scale with greater energy efficiency and cheaper than current alternative technologies.

Helping to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors.

“Our mission at Hysata is to accelerate the deep decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, chemical manufacture, and heavy transport, by delivering the world’s most efficient, simple, and reliable electrolysers,” said Hysata CEO, Paul Barrett, in a recent company news release announcing the Series B funding.

Lowering the cost of green hydrogen production is key to making large-scale green hydrogen adoption a reality for these sectors and others. According to Barrett, Hysata’s goal is to “drive down the levelized cost of hydrogen” with its high efficiency electroloyzers that have “intrinsically low capex” and are designed to be mass manufactured.

Can Hysata pull it off?



The Series B round of funding will be used by Hysata to expand their production capacity at its manufacturing facility, located in Wollongong, New South Wates. It will also be used to further develop its tech with the focus being to reach gigawatt scale manufacturing. If all goes according to plan, the company could very well make large-scale green hydrogen production a reality. Of course, only time will tell.