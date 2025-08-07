Green Hydrogen Logistics: Walmart Chile’s Groundbreaking Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Pilot

Launch of the Pilot

Walmart Chile, part of Walmart Inc., is gearing up to launch its first hydrogen fuel cell trucks starting September 2025. They’ll spend 12 months rolling through the Santiago Metropolitan Area and out to Valparaíso and O’Higgins. Copec is setting up Chile’s first heavy-duty hydrogen refueling depot at Quilicura Distribution Center, where solar- and wind-powered electrolysis churns out pure green hydrogen. This Walmart Chile Hydrogen Pilot marks a leap for Green Hydrogen Logistics.

The $6.15 Million Program

This $6.15 million pilot falls under the Hidrohaul Technological Program, co-funded by CORFO and led by a powerhouse: Feichi Technology crafting the trucks, Mining3 on the R&D, IEE for energy engineering, and Marval steering industrial projects. Each hydrogen rig can shift up to 49 tonnes over 750 km, matching diesel haulers in range—only without a single puff of emissions.

Gathering Real-World Data

Over the next year, drivers will log fuel use, refill times, maintenance needs and performance across city streets, highways and mountain routes. The Copec Hydrogen Station build, slotted between January and April 2025, coincides with training for technicians and drivers. The goal? Collect the key data to drive down costs, boost safety and spark a Chile hydrogen transport network.

Roadmap to 2045

By showcasing reliable, zero-emission logistics at scale, this pilot boosts Chile’s push to ban carbon-heavy heavy-duty vehicles by 2045. Pull it off, and hydrogen fleets will move into mining, construction and long-haul freight. Chile could emerge as the go-to hub for Green Hydrogen Logistics—drawing fresh investment and raising the bar for clean transport.