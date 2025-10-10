Green Hydrogen Membranes: Agfa-Gevaert Leads the Charge with Mortsel Plant

Mortsel’s Moment: A New Era Dawns

Imagine a spot in Flanders, right next door to Antwerp’s lively port. That’s where Agfa-Gevaert has just kicked off something truly exciting for green hydrogen membranes. Back in October 2025, the Belgian imaging and materials wiz broke ground on a cutting-edge plant in Mortsel to crank out its superstar—the ZIRFON membrane. This nifty tech is a game-changer for alkaline water electrolysis, powering up green hydrogen production like never before.

Scaling-Up with GIGA-SCALES

Thanks to an €11 million grant from the EU Innovation Fund, this facility is the beating heart of the GIGA-SCALES project. Teaming up with research guru VITO, they’re on track to ramp up membrane output for electrolysers totalling a whopping 20 GW every year. To put that in perspective—enough separators to juice up dozens of big renewable energy ventures, all steering Europe closer to that climate-neutral goal under RePowerEU.

ZIRFON: The Heart of Alkaline Water Electrolysis

So, what makes the ZIRFON membrane tick? Picture it as the barrier between the anode and cathode in an alkaline electrolyser. It lets potassium ions slip through while keeping hydrogen and oxygen on separate lanes—cranking up efficiency, purity and durability, even when wind and solar power throw curveballs. It’s proven its mettle with heavyweights like Stiesdal Hydrogen, which rolled out its first 3 MW unit in 2023, and more than 130 companies have already given it the nod.

Collaborations Powering Progress

None of this happens solo. VITO brings years of know-how in sustainable-tech research, fine-tuning the membrane recipe and scaling-up strategies. Backing them, the EU Innovation Fund flexes its financial muscle, syncing public and private goals. And the cherry on top? Mortsel’s just a hop, skip and a jump from Antwerp—Europe’s second-biggest port—so shipping those green hydrogen membranes out and plugging into nearby hydrogen hubs couldn’t be smoother.

Economic and Environmental Impact

This isn’t just bricks and mortar—it’s a powerhouse for jobs and a real carbon slicer. By 2035, they’re looking at creating over 1 000 direct and indirect jobs in Flanders. Over its first ten years, the plant will help shave off about 6 million tonnes of CO₂—that’s like taking 1.3 million cars off the road for a whole year. It’s Belgium’s skilled workforce and deep chemicals heritage pulling this off.

A Glimpse into the Future

Europe’s sprinting toward net-zero, and dependable membrane supply is non-negotiable. With enough capacity for 20 GW of electrolysers a year, Agfa-Gevaert is at the forefront, solidifying Europe’s spot as a green-hydrogen hotspot. We’re talking ripple effects: more renewable hookups, beefed-up supply chains, and stronger energy security. The Mortsel hub isn’t just another factory—it’s a lighthouse guiding us toward cleaner air and sustainable industry.

In the next few years, watch this nexus of research, manufacturing and logistics slash costs, spark new ideas and shout one clear message: Europe has both the tech and the drive to lead the global hydrogen economy. It’s a sneak peek at the future we’re crafting together.