green hydrogen pilot plant: Pertamina Geothermal Energy’s Ulubelu Breakthrough

Imagine tapping into the Earth’s heat to power tomorrow’s fuels. On September 9, 2025, PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk (PGE)—a subsidiary of state-owned PT Pertamina (Persero)—rolled up its sleeves and broke ground on an innovative green hydrogen pilot plant at the Ulubelu geothermal site in Lampung, Sumatra. With a USD 3 million investment, this zippy project is pairing renewable geothermal energy with a cutting-edge AEM electrolyzer to start operations in 2026. It’s the first of its kind worldwide, set to act as a living lab where we’ll test commercial viability and help shape Indonesia’s regs around hydrogen in the years to come.

Can Geothermal Power Unlock Green Hydrogen Potential?

At the heart of this pilot, two green giants come together. For over a decade, steam from Ulubelu’s wells has spun turbines and fed clean electricity into Sumatra’s grid. Now, that same power is set to run an AEM electrolyzer, splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen with fewer headaches than older systems. This special membrane shuttles negative ions like a pro, tolerating a high-pH environment so machines stay efficient and costs don’t spiral. The result? Pure, zero-carbon hydrogen with zero fossil inputs. Industries hungry for eco-friendly fuel—from heavy transport to fertilizer makers—will be watching closely as this blueprint could set the standard.

Who’s Making It Happen?

This venture is all about teamwork. Leading the charge is Pertamina Geothermal Energy, the arm of Indonesia’s energy giant that knows geothermal inside and out. “We’re thrilled to pioneer green hydrogen production on a global scale,” a PGE spokesperson said at the groundbreaking. PT Pertamina Power Indonesia, the group’s New & Renewable Energy subholding, will weave the pilot into its wider operations, while the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) keeps the rulebook modern and agile. Deputy Minister Yuliot Tanjung hailed the project as “a huge step toward our Net Zero Emission 2060 goal,” and Deputy Minister Todotua Pasaribu of BKPM chimed in: “Global investors, take note—Indonesia’s serious about clean energy.”

Why Lampung Was the Perfect Spot

Opting for Ulubelu, Lampung Province wasn’t by chance. This region’s been harnessing underground heat since the early 2010s, proving its geothermal energy credentials with reliable, high-temp steam. Home to nearly 10 million people and a bustling industrial scene, Lampung stands to benefit firsthand from local hydrogen production—both as an energy carrier and a chemical feedstock. Its farms, ports, and roads make distribution a breeze, whether for nearby factories or export terminals. Simply put, Ulubelu blends tried-and-true renewables with strategic logistics, making it the ideal testbed for Indonesia’s first green hydrogen experiment.

What’s in It for Indonesia and Beyond?

The stakes are sky-high, and the payoff could be massive. Here’s the lowdown:

Accelerated Clean Energy Mix: green hydrogen pilot plant output can swap in for diesel and natural gas, slashing industrial and transport emissions.

green hydrogen pilot plant output can swap in for diesel and natural gas, slashing industrial and transport emissions. Regulatory Blueprint: Real-world data will help authorities fine-tune permits, tariffs, and safety standards.

Real-world data will help authorities fine-tune permits, tariffs, and safety standards. Economic Growth: New jobs in construction, ops, and R&D will boost Lampung’s economy—and the know-how will ripple across Indonesia.

New jobs in construction, ops, and R&D will boost Lampung’s economy—and the know-how will ripple across Indonesia. Energy Security: Tapping domestic geothermal energy cuts import bills and positions Indonesia as a potential hydrogen exporter.

Tapping domestic geothermal energy cuts import bills and positions Indonesia as a potential hydrogen exporter. ESG Leadership: Aligning with global sustainable finance trends makes Pertamina more attractive to green investors.

Looking Ahead to a Hydrogen-Powered Future

With cranes rising over the Ulubelu steam fields, the curtain’s about to lift on something big. Come 2026, when the AEM electrolyzer fires up, PGE will start gathering crucial data on efficiency, hydrogen purity, and cost per kilo. Those numbers will answer the million-dollar question: Can green hydrogen be commercially viable at scale? If it checks out, expect a surge of projects across Indonesia’s geothermal belts. Heavy industries—from fertilizer plants to steel mills—are already circling, eager to swap coal and gas for clean hydrogen. Meanwhile, policymakers will use Ulubelu’s insights to draft rules that could kickstart Southeast Asia’s first national hydrogen market. It’s easy to call green hydrogen the fuel of the future, but here in Lampung, it’s already feeling like today’s solution—and a key part of Indonesia energy transition.

From here on out, the journey to 2060 runs through steam wells and electrolyzers. Ulubelu is where big green dreams start turning into real-world wins—one plume of geothermal energy at a time.