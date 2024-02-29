Lhyfe is ready to launch its first green hydrogen plant in the UK

The plant will support the UK’s net zero ambitions.

Lhyfe, a European company based in France that is a global green and renewable hydrogen pioneer, has revealed its plans to launch a green hydrogen plant in the UK. This is the first green H2 plant Lhyfe will have in the country.

Onsite capacity will be 20 MW to start.

Lhyfe’s proposed green hydrogen plant is to be built in the North East of England, on the brownfield site of the historic Neptune Bank Power Station in Wallsend, North Tyneside. If the facility is approved, it will reportedly have an initial capacity of 20 megawatts (MW) and will be capable of producing as much as eight tons of green H2 daily.

What does this mean in terms of CO2 reduction? According to Lhyfe, Eight tons of hydrogen would allow a hydrogen truck to cover about 100,000 km (62,137 miles), without emitting any carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. This same quantity for a car would allow the vehicle to drive about 800,000 km (480,000 miles).

The green hydrogen plant can help UK companies decarbonize.

Named Lhyfe Wallsend, this green hydrogen plant can help support the UK’s net zero goals by cutting thousands of tons of CO2. It aims to supply an array of organizations that want to decarbonize their manufacturing and transport operations with clean fuel.

“The development of green hydrogen projects is critical if major energy users are to decarbonise their operations,” Lhyfe’s Chief Business Officer Taia Kronborg said. “We hope this project will not only help the North East but the whole of the UK reach its net zero targets.”

Using green energy from the grid to produce hydrogen.

To start, the green hydrogen plant will use renewable electricity from the grid, allowing it to comply with the UK Low Carbon Hydrogen Standard. Lhyfe also intends to investigate other ways to source the energy it needs for hydrogen production, including solar and wind.

A “key driver” in transitioning to clean energy.

“At Lhyfe, we are demonstrating that green hydrogen is now a reality and a key driver of the clean energy transition,” said Kronborg. “We have a strong ethos of working with partners and communities to create projects that deliver real local value, and this is a key focus in growing our operations in line with demand.”

Shepherd Offshore is supporting Lhyfe’s proposed green hydrogen plant. Based on the North Bank of the River Tyne, Shepherd Offshore has over 40 years of experience as a leading UK service provider, developing and operating facilities, while backing the best manufacturing within the North East of England.

