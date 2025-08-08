Green Hydrogen Plant Unites Dutch Farmers in Local Energy Transition

From Farms to Fuel

A group of six farming families in Netterden teamed up with Kuster Energy and Windunie to bring the H2 Achterhoek plant to life. Backed by a €10 million grant from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, they’re set to tap into local wind and sun right next to Windpark Den Tol (33.075 MW) and the 16 MWp Zonnewilg Solar Park. Their electrolyzer will turn that wind and solar punch into around 500,000 kg of green hydrogen a year—that’s enough to run buses emission-free for over 6 million km.

Building Hydrogen Infrastructure

Kuster Energy will take care of building out the hydrogen infrastructure—compressing, storing and trucking it to local transport, construction and infrastructure players. Because the plant’s tucked away in the Oude IJsselstreek (pop. ~39,500), it’ll help relieve grid congestion, put some extra cash in farmers’ pockets and show that rural electrolysis and hydrogen production can really take off as a sustainable energy solution.