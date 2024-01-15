New green hydrogen production tech to help reduce cost for H2 producers

Pall Corporation has introduced its SepraLYTE liquid gas coalescers.

A leader in providing filtration, separation and purification solutions, US-based Pall Corporation has introduced its SepraLYTE liquid gas coalescers that are specially designed for the green hydrogen market.

The innovative solution is designed to meet green H2 production demands.

One of the cleanest ways to produce hydrogen, green hydrogen is becoming critical to a number of industries in the race to decarbonize and reach net zero targets implemented by both companies and governments.

Pall’s innovative SepraLYTE coalescers solution has been designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for low-cost green hydrogen production.

It achieves this with its compact design, suitability for various applications and its advanced separation technology, which allows for efficient separation of water or electrolyte aerosols (30% potassium hydroxide solution) from gas in green H2 production. This ensures the purity of hydrogen that is produced from electrolysis processes.

Green hydrogen tech that is suitable for a wide range of applications.

The technology is extremely suitable for a broad range of separation applications where minimal pressure drop is vital for downstream processes. Pall’s coalescers feature the company’s propriety melt blown media technology. This tech makes it possible for SepraLYTE to achieve impressive liquid mist separation with low differential pressure.

Greg Sears, Vice President and General Manager of Pall’s Fluid Technologies and Asset Protection business unit, said in a recent company news release that the “new SepraLYTE coalescers represent Pall’s commitment to serving our customers in energy transition markets. Pall continues to innovate to address new and challenging customer needs in fast growing markets like green hydrogen.”

Beneficial compact design.

Due to its size, SepraLYTE is highly beneficial to all types of green hydrogen producers.

According to Pall Corporation, the compact design of the SepraLYTE incorporates coalescer media, which ensures the technology is compatible with a variety of chemical applications. It’s also easy to maintain and reduces waste.

SepraLYTE gas liquid coalescers are reliable and consistent, delivering verifiable separation performance, high gas flow and liquid removal, all in a compact cartridge. This smaller system design reduces capital, operating and maintenance costs.

“Pall’s coalescers enable our customers to optimize their plant design, maximize the lifetime of their critical equipment and improve overall efficiency, reliability and output,” said Sears.

