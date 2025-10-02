Green Hydrogen Production Takes Flight at Galp’s Sines Refinery with Plug Power’s First GenEco Electrolyzer

Setting the Stage in Sines’ Industrial Hub

Tucked away on Portugal’s rugged Alentejo coast, the port city of Sines has been Europe’s energy workhorse for decades thanks to one of the continent’s biggest oil refineries. But lately, you can practically sense the wind shifting. Public and private investors are pouring more than €650 million into lower-carbon projects, slowly turning this fossil-fuel fortress into a beacon of renewable ambition. The real showstopper? On 18 September 2025, Plug Power delivered the first 10 MW GenEco PEM Electrolyzer array to Galp Energia at the Sines Refinery—a landmark for Sines Refinery Decarbonization in Europe.

A Game-Changing Partnership

That initial delivery kicks off the rollout of ten identical GenEco PEM Electrolyzer arrays, laying the groundwork for a full-throttle 100 MW Green Hydrogen Production system. But this isn’t just a hardware story. It’s a power couple moment: Plug Power brings cutting-edge electrolyzer chops, while Galp Energia contributes decades of energy-sector know-how. Backed by an €180 million EU loan under the Fit-for-55 and Green Deal frameworks, they’re swapping out grey hydrogen made from natural gas for zero-carbon hydrogen in applications where direct electrification doesn’t make sense.

Quantifying the Impact

Numbers don’t lie. Once it’s up and running, this 100 MW setup will churn out about 15,000 tons of renewable hydrogen every year—enough to replace roughly 20% of Galp’s current grey hydrogen demand. That translates to cutting around 110,000 tons of CO₂ annually—imagine taking nearly 30,000 cars off the roads. And the business case is just as solid: Galp posted a 25% bump in Q2 2025 EBITDA to €840 million, while Plug Power rode global electrolyzer demand to $45 million in Q2 revenue. It’s a classic win-win that proves Green Hydrogen Production is great for the planet—and the bottom line.

Fueling Europe’s Green Hydrogen Momentum

What’s happening in Sines goes beyond a pilot project—it’s a blueprint for Europe’s heavy industry. By slotting these PEM stacks into an existing refinery, Galp Energia shows how legacy assets can pivot to sustainable operations. Meanwhile, Plug Power cements its spot as a global electrolyzer powerhouse, with installations spreading across North America and Europe. As demand for renewable electricity climbs to feed these systems, regional grids will upgrade, supply chains will buzz with new opportunities, and other industrial players will follow suit: this is how you scale green hydrogen in the real world.

Looking Ahead

The Sines story is just getting started. The second 10 MW module is inbound, and by mid-2026 the full 100 MW array will be online—pumping out fuel-grade hydrogen that slashes emissions and unlocks new routes into sustainable fuels like HVO and SAF. Beyond Portugal’s borders, policy makers and investors are leaning in—proof that green hydrogen isn’t just a buzzword, it’s a proven pathway for decarbonization. For heavy-industry operators and eco-conscious consumers alike, the message is clear: when innovation, finance, and policy come together, a low-carbon future can arrive sooner than we ever dreamed.