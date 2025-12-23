Green Hydrogen Production Takes Off at Fortum’s Kalla Test Center

In the coastal town of Loviisa, Finland, home to Fortum’s nuclear power plant and key industrial sites, Fortum has pulled off something pretty exciting—they produced their first batch of green hydrogen production at the Kalla Test Center. This €17 million pilot isn’t just a milestone; it’s Fortum’s opening act toward full-scale hydrogen plants, fitting neatly into their bigger push to speed up electrification and decarbonize industries where you can’t simply plug in a cable. Founded in 1998, Fortum has grown into one of Europe’s go-to CO2-free energy producers, operating across the Nordics and Baltic states. By tapping into Finland’s fossil-free electricity grid, the project is cracking open fresh routes for hard-to-abate sectors like steel, chemicals and shipping.

Fortum didn’t go it alone. They teamed up with Stargate Hydrogen, Hystar, P2X Solutions Oy, Fortum Waste Solutions Oy, Euromekanik AB and Valmet Automation Inc to install two advanced electrolyser technologies side by side—kind of a friendly competition to see which one drives down costs and boosts performance. In plain English, these machines are water-splitters: you pour in pure water, zap it with a DC current, and voilà—hydrogen and oxygen part ways. All the “aha” moments from this pilot feed into Fortum’s P2X Solutions platform, which aims to churn out hydrogen at prices that can rival fossil-derived alternatives. Plus, the plant’s modular design means partners like Euromekanik AB can swap components or test new electrode coatings as they mature.

How the Technology Works

On one side, Stargate Hydrogen’s 1 MW alkaline water electrolyser runs on a 30 percent potassium hydroxide solution and gas-tight ceramic membranes—think proven durability. On the flip side, Hystar’s 0.75 MW PEM electrolyser leans on a solid polymer membrane that shuttles protons, offering fast start-ups and great flexibility under shifting loads. Both systems sip up to 1.75 MW of fossil-free power, while Fortum tracks energy use, stack degradation, maintenance intervals and system response. All that data streams into a digital twin—Fortum’s crystal ball for predictive maintenance and long-term optimization, helping forecast wear and plan service before anything breaks.

Practical Applications and Benefits

At its heart, this pilot is about solving real-world headaches. Under an existing supply deal, hydrogen heads over to P2X Solutions Oy to develop synthetic fuels, chemicals or gas-network blends. Meanwhile, Fortum’s own Loviisa nuclear plant can use the hydrogen to balance the grid—ramping up or down to keep everything stable. The output could also fuel fuel-cell vehicles at the nearby port or feed high-temperature industrial processes where electric heating falls short.

Fortum’s also eyeing mobile refueling stations for heavy-duty trucks, rail transports and maritime operations along the Baltic coast. They’ve already started chatting with pulp & paper mills about how hydrogen-based process heat could radically slash carbon footprints.

Environmental and Local Impact

As a major CO2-free energy producer in Europe, Fortum’s green hydrogen push delivers zero carbon emissions at the point of use, with minimal lifecycle emissions when powered by Finland’s fossil-free grid. Better yet, these electrolysers can hum along when there’s surplus wind or solar power, acting like flexible storage tanks for renewable energy. All of this is putting renewable hydrogen Finland on the map.

It’s made in Finland, for Finland’s future—leveraging world-class local engineering. Euromekanik AB handled the precision piping, Valmet Automation fine-tuned the control systems, and Fortum Waste Solutions designed the water treatment to protect those sensitive electrodes. The Kalla Test Center is creating skilled jobs in Loviisa—from technicians to R&D specialists—and serving as a living lab for universities and research institutes. With the Baltic Sea port next door, there’s potential to export hydrogen or import feedstocks, boosting Finland’s standing as a Northern European hydrogen hub.

Historical Context and Collaboration

The idea for the Kalla Test Center kicked off in late 2024, slotting into Fortum’s roadmap to decarbonize industry by 2035. Construction began early 2025, with key equipment and skid assemblies arriving through the summer. Euromekanik AB oversaw the modular units and piping, while Valmet Automation engineers wired up instrumentation and control systems. By November 2025, safety checks and trial runs were complete—clearing the way for December’s landmark achievement. It’s one of Europe’s first industrial-scale, head-to-head tests of alkaline vs. PEM electrolyser technologies.

Looking Ahead

Satu Sipola, VP P2X and Project Execution at Fortum, sums it up: “This milestone is a crucial step toward scaling renewable hydrogen Finland and driving Nordic decarbonization. We’ll keep the Kalla Test Center humming through 2028, collecting data on performance, costs and safety.” By spring 2026, the plant should hit full capacity—producing about 32.5 kg of hydrogen per hour from 1.75 MW of fossil-free power—and lay the groundwork for next-gen P2X parks.

Meanwhile, Fortum is working with policymakers and grid operators to craft tariff structures and grid codes that accommodate variable loads from electrolysers. All these operational insights will feed into their commercial-scale hydrogen park plans, shaping regulatory standards and safety protocols. The Kalla Test Center is more than a pilot plant; it’s a hands-on blueprint for a carbon-neutral industrial ecosystem, and this is just the beginning of the journey.

All in all, the Kalla Test Center isn’t just another pilot—it’s a living lab for the future of clean energy. By blending Finland’s fossil-free power with cutting-edge electrolysers, Fortum is sketching out a real-world roadmap to a carbon-neutral industrial sector. As Europe races toward its climate goals, there’s plenty more innovation on the horizon.