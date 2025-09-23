Green Hydrogen: RWE Secures 150MW of ITM Power’s Neptune V Electrolysers

RWE AG, one of Europe’s top renewable energy powerhouses, just reserved 150 MW of Neptune V PEM electrolysers from ITM Power PLC. Announced on 22 September 2025, this commitment covers 30 containerised units, with call-offs rolling out through 2027. It’s a big win for RWE’s next chapter in green hydrogen—beyond its 300 MW GetH2 Nukleus hub—and underscores the scramble to lock in crucial kit in a cutthroat market. For RWE, nailing down electrolysers early is a linchpin in the roadmap to climate neutrality by 2040.

Why This Matters

Green hydrogen is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of industrial decarbonization, especially in sectors like chemicals, steel and refining where cutting emissions is no small feat. The IEA reckons global demand for electrolysis capacity will explode from under 10 GW today to over 150 GW by 2030. Yet supply chains are already feeling the squeeze from scarce catalysts and factory bottlenecks. By staking a claim on 150 MW now, RWE effectively:

cushions itself against long lead times and shields projects from sticker shock;

cements its timeline under Germany’s 2040 net-zero agenda;

sends a clear message to investors and policymakers that hydrogen infrastructure is maturing.

Beyond heavy industry, green hydrogen doubles as seasonal energy storage—sopping up extra renewable power in summer and releasing it in winter through fuel cells or turbines. Long-haul trucking and shipping are eyeing hydrogen as a zero-emission fuel. Booking capacity early means RWE can hit the ground running as these diverse use cases come online.

Germany’s Hydrogen Ambitions

Germany isn’t messing around with its National Hydrogen Strategy, targeting at least 10 GW of installed electrolysis capacity by 2030. Backed by EU initiatives like IPCEI Hy2Tech and the H2Global auction system, these programs set price floors for green hydrogen and funnel billions into R&D and demo projects. Industrial clusters—think Lingen, home to the 300 MW GetH2 Nukleus hub—are being dubbed “hydrogen valleys,” marrying renewables, electrolysers and pipeline networks. Cross-border corridors tying Germany to the Netherlands and Denmark promise to tap a wider pool of renewable resources and open up export lanes. RWE’s reserved units fit neatly into this emerging pan-European network.

Building on GetH2 Nukleus

This isn’t RWE and ITM Power’s first rodeo. They previously teamed up on 200 MW of electrolysers for the GetH2 Nukleus project—a joint effort with Thyssengas and others. By hooking electrolysers straight to existing gas pipelines, they slashed upfront infrastructure costs and sped up permits. Delivering the first 100 MW ahead of schedule proved how modular builds can fast-track timelines. Once fully online, the 300 MW ambition will churn out up to 54,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year—a real proof of concept for large-scale PEM electrolysis in Europe.

Neptune V: Modular Electrolysis for Industrial Decarbonization

ITM’s Neptune V is a 5 MW containerised PEM electrolyser built for speed and scale. Key highlights include:

flexible output that ramps up or down in minutes to match variable wind and solar;

high-pressure operation up to 30 bar, ready for direct pipeline injection;

robust efficiency—around 70 % (LHV) conversion rate;

pre-assembled skid that cuts onsite construction and commissioning time;

scalable design—link multiple units to reach from a handful of megawatts to hundreds.

Each module can crank out about 200 kg of hydrogen per hour, making it a perfect fit for both pilot phases and full-blown industrial clusters.

Strategic Implications and Market Signals

This reservation is more than just hardware—it’s a strategic play. Locking in capacity years ahead hedges RWE against catalyst shortages and manufacturing slowdowns. If fully called, the roughly €150 million order gives ITM Power the financial muscle to scale up and chase bigger, more lucrative contracts. Investors have already cheered the repeat business, sending ITM’s share price upward. In a crowded electrolyser market—where heavyweights like thyssenkrupp, Nel and Plug Power are duking it out—having a steady pipeline with a tier-one client gives ITM a serious edge. For RWE, this move is vital to blending hydrogen into existing gas grids, firing up turbines, or venturing into hydrogen-to-ammonia pathways to meet its 2040 climate-neutral goal.

Looking Ahead

RWE’s green hydrogen push dovetails with its broader renewable power ambitions—50 GW each of onshore and offshore wind plus 30 GW of solar by 2030. Success hinges on power auction wins, grid connection timelines and evolving EU rules like RED III, which will introduce guarantees of origin and potential blending mandates. Across Europe, countries from Poland to Spain are rolling out hydrogen strategies, ramping up regional competition. RWE’s “reserve-first” procurement model might just set the standard, prompting other utilities to lock in electrolyser capacity early to dodge delays and budget blowouts.

While details on the 30 Neptune V unit deployments are still under wraps, one thing’s clear: early commitments on electrolyser capacity are shaping up as a winning play in Europe’s green hydrogen race. As RWE and ITM Power navigate permits, secure financing and lock in offtake agreements, they’re sketching out the blueprint for a genuinely decarbonized industrial future.

About the Companies

RWE AG is a major German energy player transitioning from traditional power generation to a portfolio focused on renewables, hydrogen and energy trading, all with the bold aim of climate neutrality by 2040.

ITM Power PLC is a UK-based pioneer in PEM electrolysis technology, founded in 2001 and now zeroing in on large-scale, profitable contracts with global energy partners.