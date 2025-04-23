Hanwha Picks KBR’s Ammonia Cracking Tech to Power South Korea’s Hydrogen Future

Hanwha is tapping into KBR’s ammonia cracking technology for a major hydrogen project in South Korea, marking a big step toward building out the country’s hydrogen economy. The plan is to turn imported ammonia into ultra-clean hydrogen fuel — a game-changer for a country without access to large-scale renewable resources. For South Korea, cracking ammonia is becoming a must-have solution for converting hydrogen carriers into fuel that’s actually usable.

KBR’s Technology: High Heat, Smart Chemistry

At the heart of this project is KBR’s cutting-edge ammonia cracking process, which uses high temperatures and smart catalysts to separate ammonia into nitrogen and hydrogen. It’s a solution that’s not just efficient — it scales well too, making it perfect for projects that need to grow fast in the hydrogen space.

Strategic Wins for Hanwha and KBR

For Hanwha, this move strengthens its position as a clean energy leader and puts it directly in line with South Korea’s push toward industrial decarbonization. And for KBR, it’s a clear sign that its hydrogen infrastructure tech is in high demand worldwide. This isn’t just a regional play — it’s about meeting global momentum in hydrogen production.

A Growing Role for Ammonia in Clean Energy

This project also highlights how ammonia cracking is becoming a crucial tool in future-proofing global fuel systems. In places like South Korea, where making clean ammonia or green hydrogen locally isn’t always viable, efficient tech like this could be the key to unlocking hydrogen’s full potential.