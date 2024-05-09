Hazer Group and FortisBC Initiate Major Hydrogen Production Project

Sustainable Hydrogen Production in British Columbia

In a landmark move for the advancement of clean energy technologies, Hazer Group Ltd has joined forces with FortisBC Energy Inc to initiate a groundbreaking hydrogen production facility in British Columbia, Canada. This partnership signifies a significant leap in the global transition towards more sustainable energy solutions.

This collaboration leverages Hazer’s innovative technology to anticipate the production of up to 2,500 tonnes per annum of clean hydrogen, in conjunction with approximately 9,500 tonnes of Hazer graphite. This endeavor not only highlights the dedication of both companies to sustainable energy but also establishes Canada as a leader in the clean hydrogen industry.

British Columbia: Rising as a Hydrogen Powerhouse

The province of British Columbia is swiftly emerging as a key player in hydrogen production within North America. The development of this facility is in line with the province’s CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, which aims to significantly cut emissions through groundbreaking projects such as this.

The region’s abundant natural resources and its focus on clean technology make it an optimal setting for such initiatives. The local government’s supportive policies and incentives further bolster investment and innovation in the clean energy realm, fostering a supportive environment for the Hazer-FortisBC hydrogen production project.

Technological Innovation at the Forefront

The project is a clear indicator of Hazer’s technological excellence, being 25 times larger than its initial Commercial Demonstration Plant in Western Australia. It represents a significant advance in the commercial-scale production of low-cost, low-emission hydrogen and graphite, highlighting the scalability and efficiency of Hazer’s proprietary technology.

The technology is a notable breakthrough in the production of hydrogen and graphite, utilizing a unique process that transforms biogas from biomass and waste into hydrogen and high-quality graphite, employing iron ore as a process catalyst. This innovative method features a minimal environmental footprint, producing clean hydrogen fuel while capturing carbon in solid form, thereby reducing the greenhouse gas emissions associated with conventional hydrogen production methods.

FortisBC’s Pivotal Role in Advancing Clean Energy through Hydrogen Production

FortisBC plays a crucial role in the development and operation of this project, illustrating the utility’s pursuit of cleaner energy sources. By providing the natural gas feedstock, FortisBC supports the shift towards a sustainable energy mix, aligning with British Columbia’s environmental objectives.

Setting a New Standard

The project’s business model, characterized by Hazer’s capital expenditure reduction strategy and a flexible licensing fee structure, may serve as a blueprint for future clean energy projects globally. This approach reduces upfront costs and aligns the interests of involved parties, ensuring the project’s financial and operational viability.

Engineering Excellence Driving Progress

With the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) study by Wood Plc nearing completion, the project is poised to advance to subsequent development phases. Hazer’s leadership in engineering related to its core technology components assures the project’s successful implementation, underscoring the vital role of engineering innovation in clean energy endeavors.

The Hazer-FortisBC partnership marks a significant leap in clean energy within British Columbia, closely aligning with the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030’s ambitious environmental objectives. This roadmap sets forth a comprehensive plan aiming for a 40% reduction in emissions by 2030, along with a transition to zero-emission vehicles and net-zero energy ready buildings throughout the province.